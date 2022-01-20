ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Miguel County, CO

Mask choice

The Daily Planet
 6 days ago

My fellow San Miguel County residents, your sense of community surpasses any I have experienced. We live here intentionally, not by accident, and we are conscious of what we have: small community, unrivaled natural wonders, a respect for our healthy quality of living, and a deep understanding that remote, rural living...

www.telluridenews.com

Comments / 0

The Daily Planet

Officials provide more information regarding continued mask mandate

San Miguel County commissioners, at the recommendation of county public health director Grace Franklin, extended the indoor mask mandate through February during last week's regular meeting. Previously set to expire Jan. 31, the continuance makes Feb. 28 the new expiration date, though there is an option for early termination, if...
SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, CO
The Daily Planet

Mask mandate the right move

I would like to personally thank the county commissioners for looking out for the health of the general public in our county. I cannot believe what a big deal folks make about wearing masks. I am sure masks have kept me healthy throughout this pandemic. I continue to wear them for myself and for the health of the people around me. Again, thank you for taking the right stance in keeping the county safe.
TELLURIDE, CO
The Daily Planet

To survive or not to survive

When I was five years old, I was vaccinated for polio. It was 1955 and millions of kids in grade school like me were vaccinated in the United States to prevent us from getting polio. I remember the scar on my shoulder, what it looked like and how long it took before it disappeared, about 10 years later. I never really thought about it much. My parents told me I needed to do this and it would help me stay healthy.
SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, CO
The Daily Planet

Annual library report

2021 was one full year under the COVID-19 public health emergency. This pandemic has impacted all aspects of Wilkinson Public Library services and staffing, and while our standard statistics measuring use of the library were up from 2020, we certainly didn’t achieve numbers equivalent to pre-pandemic use. As we enter 2022, safety and risk mitigation of the virus remains top of mind, albeit in a different way as vaccines and boosters are fully available. Whether our library will ever return to the levels of traditional use is yet to be known.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Daily Planet

Indoor mask mandate extended through February

The San Miguel County indoor mask mandate, which would have expired Jan. 31, was extended through the end of February. County public health director Grace Franklin recommended the continuation during Wednesday’s Board of County Commissioners meeting, adding the caveat that the mandate will be reconsidered the next two county public health meetings Feb. 2 and Feb. 16.
SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, CO
The Daily Planet

Rotary Youth Exchange seeks host families

Telluride Rotary Club is excited to bring back our club’s participation in Rotary Youth Exchange for the 2022-23 school year, after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The Telluride community has a long tradition of sending local high school students abroad for a year of study and hosting foreign exchange students, whose presence enriches the classrooms and community by sharing their perspectives and culture. Through Rotary Youth Exchange, Rotary clubs build cross-cultural ties and create international ambassadors of goodwill and understanding. To make this great program happen in the coming school year, our club must find host families for an inbound foreign student; otherwise, we cannot send a local student abroad, because the program functions as a two-way exchange. We need at least three households to volunteer to host one foreign high school student for approximately three-and-a-half months, providing room and board. Rotary pays for school and incidental expenses, so the financial burden on the host family is minimal. This is an enriching experience for any household, as you share your family traditions and American culture while learning about theirs. While it is optimal to have host families with a student at Telluride Middle/High School, it’s not necessary; host families can have younger children, or be empty-nesters or single parents. Hosting takes place during these flexible time frames: early August through Thanksgiving, Thanksgiving through February and March through mid-June. If this is an opportunity that interests you, please contact our club’s Rotary Youth Exchange Officer Patricia Kiernan at kiernanpatricia6@gmail.com soon, or you may direct general questions to telluriderotary@gmail.com. Find out more about Rotary Youth Exchange and being a host family at mountainandplainsrye.com.
TELLURIDE, CO
The Repository

Letter to the editor: Give us liberty? COVID-19 deaths could follow

This is in response to the gentleman whose letter ("How long are we going to put up with COVID-19 restrictions?") appeared on Jan. 15. The thrust of his argument was that the COVID-19 pandemic "has been overhyped and used for political purposes." To make his point, he used statistics: 900,000 have died from COVID-19, and there have been an estimated 146 million cases in the U.S. so far, making the survivability 99.993%. ...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Daily Planet

New Norwood subdivision sales website is available

The Rural Homes Project, coordinated by the Telluride Foundation, is pleased to announce that the Norwood Planning & Zoning Board has recommended final plat approval for the first affordable housing project in Norwood in decades. With the the P&Z Board’s approval, the sales website has gone live with details for prospective homebuyers.
NORWOOD, CO
