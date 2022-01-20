Mask choice

Telluride Rotary Club is excited to bring back our club’s participation in Rotary Youth Exchange for the 2022-23 school year, after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The Telluride community has a long tradition of sending local high school students abroad for a year of study and hosting foreign exchange students, whose presence enriches the classrooms and community by sharing their perspectives and culture. Through Rotary Youth Exchange, Rotary clubs build cross-cultural ties and create international ambassadors of goodwill and understanding. To make this great program happen in the coming school year, our club must find host families for an inbound foreign student; otherwise, we cannot send a local student abroad, because the program functions as a two-way exchange. We need at least three households to volunteer to host one foreign high school student for approximately three-and-a-half months, providing room and board. Rotary pays for school and incidental expenses, so the financial burden on the host family is minimal. This is an enriching experience for any household, as you share your family traditions and American culture while learning about theirs. While it is optimal to have host families with a student at Telluride Middle/High School, it’s not necessary; host families can have younger children, or be empty-nesters or single parents. Hosting takes place during these flexible time frames: early August through Thanksgiving, Thanksgiving through February and March through mid-June. If this is an opportunity that interests you, please contact our club’s Rotary Youth Exchange Officer Patricia Kiernan at kiernanpatricia6@gmail.com soon, or you may direct general questions to telluriderotary@gmail.com. Find out more about Rotary Youth Exchange and being a host family at mountainandplainsrye.com.

TELLURIDE, CO ・ 8 HOURS AGO