Work Tab for Wednesday, Jan. 19: Binoculars Focused On Sequist, Red Knobs, a “Horse to Watch,” & Our 1st “KY Derby Sleeper”

Parx Racing has an 11-race card on tap for this afternoon. Post time for the opener is 12:25 p.m, and we’ve got Parx picks. Race 88-3-7-4The improving #8 Our Lucky Man (9-2) rallied smartly last out in a first-level allowance at Laurel Park but couldn’t quite seal the deal, finishing fourth while beaten less than two lengths. It was a good effort against a solid group, and on the drop to a bit of an easier crowd, this one rates a big shot… We’ll give a shot to #3 Longtail (5-1) and wouldn’t be surprised to see longer odds than the morning line. This one ran pretty well last out, though that was against lesser and two months ago. He’ll make his first try in the Mike Pino barn here and may well be the controlling speed… #7 Hard Sting (3-1) rallied to the lead leaving the furlong grounds last out against similar but couldn’t quite finish it. He’ll have a good shot to get it done today… #4 Secret Path (4-1) dominated last out against never-won-two rivals, and two of six to run back won their follow-ups, with two others in the money…

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO