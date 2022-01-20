ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Work Tab for Wednesday, Jan. 19: Binoculars Focused On Sequist, Red Knobs, a “Horse to Watch,” & Our 1st “KY Derby Sleeper”

thepressboxlts.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Red Danger / Coady Photography) (Red Danger / Coady Photography) We are back looking at the daily workout schedule from around the country. Every day (Some days?), we scour the work tabs at racetracks all over the country. We are looking for workouts that may be of interest and helpful to...

thepressboxlts.com

thepressboxlts.com

Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational Notes: Hit the Road Is Ready to Do Just That

(Hit the Road preps for Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational / Benoit Photo & Courtesy of Santa Anita) Three Santa Anita-based horses finished final preparations for a pair of graded stakes to be run this Saturday at Gulfstream Park. Trainer Dan Blacker’s Hit the Road drilled five furlongs on turf prior to Sunday’s Santa Anita’s races, as did the Richard Baltas-trained Bob and Jackie, both in preparation for the Grade I, $1 million Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational while the Baltas-trained Bodhiccta went the same distance while readying for Gulfstream’s Grade III, $500,000 Pegasus Filly & Mare Turf.
SPORTS
thepressboxlts.com

Pegasus World Cup Notes: Knicks Go Is Sitting on…Er…Go

(Knicks Go this past weekend at the Fair Grounds / Photos by Holly M. Smith) Knicks Go tuned up for a title defense in Saturday’s $3 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational (G1) at Gulfstream Park with a ‘bullet’ five-furlong workout Sunday morning at Fair Grounds. The Brad...
SPORTS
thepressboxlts.com

Magic Circle Veers to “Road to KY Oaks” After Busanda Win on Sunday

(Magic Circle wins the Busanda Stakes / Photo by Joe Labozzeta & Courtesy of NYRA) J.W. Singer’s Magic Circle got her breakthrough victory in her fourth attempt at stakes level with a commanding gate-to-wire performance in Sunday’s $100,000 Busanda for 3-year-old fillies going nine furlongs at Aqueduct Racetrack.
SPORTS
thepressboxlts.com

Oaklawn Park Expects to Host Large Field for G3 Southwest Stakes

(Oaklawn Park expects large field for G3 Southwest Stakes on Jan. 29 / Coady Photography & Courtesy of Oaklawn Park) Large Field Taking Shape for the $750,000 Southwest Stakes. A dozen horses remained under consideration early Sunday afternoon for the $750,000 Southwest Stakes (G3) for 3-year-olds Jan. 29 at Oaklawn, racing secretary Pat Pope said.
SPORTS
theracingbiz.com

PARX PICKS AND HORSES TO WATCH: Jan. 25

Parx Racing has an 11-race card on tap for this afternoon. Post time for the opener is 12:25 p.m, and we’ve got Parx picks. Race 88-3-7-4The improving #8 Our Lucky Man (9-2) rallied smartly last out in a first-level allowance at Laurel Park but couldn’t quite seal the deal, finishing fourth while beaten less than two lengths. It was a good effort against a solid group, and on the drop to a bit of an easier crowd, this one rates a big shot… We’ll give a shot to #3 Longtail (5-1) and wouldn’t be surprised to see longer odds than the morning line. This one ran pretty well last out, though that was against lesser and two months ago. He’ll make his first try in the Mike Pino barn here and may well be the controlling speed… #7 Hard Sting (3-1) rallied to the lead leaving the furlong grounds last out against similar but couldn’t quite finish it. He’ll have a good shot to get it done today… #4 Secret Path (4-1) dominated last out against never-won-two rivals, and two of six to run back won their follow-ups, with two others in the money…
SPORTS
thepressboxlts.com

NYRA, Baffert’s Attorney Do Battle in Pre-Suspension Hearing

(Trainer Bob Baffert and Medina Spirit after the 2021 Kentucky Derby / Photos by Holly M. Smith) The first day of the pre-suspension hearing that pitted attorneys from the New York Racing Association vs. the legal team of the embattled Bob Baffert did not lack for drama or a little racetrack “savaging,” in its’ own right.
SPORTS
thepressboxlts.com

KY Downs’ Handicapper to Be Recognized at NHC Event In Vegas

Kenny Mollicone established himself as the National Turf Handicapping Champion by winning the King of the Turf Handicapping Challenge last September during the FanDuel Meet at Kentucky Downs. Now he’ll have the belt to prove it. Mollicone, a 47-year-old real-estate developer from Somerset, Mass., will be presented the Global...
SPORTS
thepressboxlts.com

McLean’s Selections for Turfway Park on Friday, Jan. 28

2022 Only / Top Pick in the Money Overall — 43-72 59.72%. 2021-22 Turfway / Top Selection ITM 112-194 57.73%. 2021-22 Turfway / Top Selection Win / TP 75-194 38.66%. 2022 Only Turfway / Top Selections Win: 28-72 38.89%. 2021-22 “Key Horses” @ TP 25 / 12-3-3 48.00% Win...
MCLEAN COUNTY, KY
thepressboxlts.com

Fasig-Tipton Winter Sale Gets Final Supplemental Entries

(Fasig-Tipton Sales grounds / Photos by Holly M. Smith) Latest Supplemental Entries to Kentucky Winter Mixed. Fasig-Tipton has catalogued an additional 23 supplemental entries to its 2022 Kentucky Winter Mixed Sale. These entries are catalogued as hips 549-571 and may now be viewed online and in the equineline sales catalogue...
LEXINGTON, KY

