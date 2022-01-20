Global Chat: Moar MMO rogue servers, please!

Berserk Games, developer of Tabletop Simulator, courted controversy this week after a gay, trans user shared her experiences with its moderation team. The user, who goes by the handle XoeAllred on Twitter, claims she was banned from global chat for referring to herself as trans and gay. This user and others shared screenshots that appear to show Tabletop Simulator banning any user who says the phrase “I’m gay.” Debate about this situation has played out on Twitter and in Steam’s reviews section, where two competing “review bombing” campaigns have had an impact on the game’s rating. As a result, Tabletop Simulator’s global chat function is now disabled, and the developer says it is reevaluating its moderation policies.
Comments / 0