Global Chat: Moar MMO rogue servers, please!

Some of the best MMO games coming out this year. Those of you interested in MMO or MMORPG releases will find plenty to get anticipated about this year. In this list, we’re going to highlight some of the best games we think you should check into for this calendar year. However, don’t look too much into the ranking of these games. Rankings are always opinionated, and these games can easily shift around during the year. So instead, think of this as just a collection of anticipated releases of the year.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO