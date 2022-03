If you’re going to brunch at Jacob’s Pickles, bring a handful of Tums and a big group of friends—then order a bunch of heavy Southern comfort food with reckless abandon. There are ribs and catfish tacos on the menu, but what you really come here for are the otherworldly biscuit “sandwiches” that are actually just huge piles of food that happen to include bread on the top and the bottom. You won’t have room for anything else, but not getting something pickled here would just be disrespectful. There’s pickle brine all over the cocktail menu as well as a Bloody B.L.T. that comes with bacon and a jalapeño pickled egg.

RESTAURANTS ・ 21 HOURS AGO