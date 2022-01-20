ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco Opera will debut Adams' 'Antony and Cleopatra'

KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 6 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — John Adams’ version of “Antony and Cleopatra” will have its world premiere on Sept. 10 on the opening weekend of the San Francisco Opera’s 100th season.

Soprano Julia Bullock sings Cleopatra, baritone Gerald Finley will be Antony, tenor Paul Appleby will portray Caesar and music director Eun Sun Kim will conduct, the company said Wednesday.

The libretto was adapted by Adams, with additional passages from Plutarch and Virgil. Elkhanah Pulitzer directs, with sets by Mimi Lien, costumes by Constance Hoffman, lighting by David Finn and projections by Bill Morrison.

Eight performances are scheduled through Oct. 5 of the two-act work of about three hours, including one intermission. The opera will travel to Barcelona’s Gran Teatre del Liceu, Teatro Massimo in Palermo, Sicily, and New York’s Metropolitan Opera.

The new Met at Lincoln Center opened in September 1966 with the world premiere of Samuel Barber’s version of “Antony and Cleopatra” with a libretto by Franco Zeffirelli, an opera greeted with negative reviews.

San Francisco presented the premieres of Adams' “Doctor Atomic" in 2005 and “Girls of the Golden West" in 2017. Adams' most well-known operas are “Nixon in China" from 1987 and “The Death of Klinghoffer" from 1991.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Picasso heirs launch digital art piece to ride 'crypto' wave

GENEVA — (AP) — Pablo, meet Crypto. Heirs of Pablo Picasso, the famed 20th-century Spanish artist, are vaulting into 21st-century commerce by selling 1,010 digital art pieces of one of his ceramic works that has never before been seen publicly — riding a fad for “crypto” assets that have taken the art and financial worlds by storm.
VISUAL ART
KIRO 7 Seattle

Peter Robbins, voice of Charlie Brown, dies at 65

The man who gave Charlie Brown his voice has died. Robbins began voicing Charlie Brown in 1963 in various Peanuts cartoons including “A Boy Named Charlie Brown,” “It’s the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”. He was 9 when he was...
CELEBRITIES
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
81K+
Followers
89K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy