VIDEO: Doorbell camera, audio captures deadly mountain lion fight in Belmont neighborhood
State wildlife experts say a mountain lion that killed another big cat in a Belmont neighborhood overnight isn't a threat to public safety. Doorbell video shows one cat dragging the other down Hastings Road around 4 a.m. Wednesday. RELATED: What to do if you come face-to-face with a mountain lion A neighbor actually called the police two hours earlier, after hearing the cats fighting. Experts with The Department of Fish and Wildlife say the cat killed in this incident was a female, and believe the aggressor was a male. "We don't know what motivated these lions to get into a fight, it's not extremely unusual, but it is unusual and it is noteworthy that it happened in a somewhat residential area," Ken Peglia said. VIDEO: Mountain lion stares through window into Scotts Valley home
A close encounter with a mountain lion was caught on camera in Scotts Valley on Tuesday night.This is the latest mountain lion incident on the Peninsula, and Belmont specifically. Last August, a lion was spotted walking across a driveway on Mezes Avenue -- a mile and a half from today's location. And just last week, we reported a sighting in a Daly City backyard .
