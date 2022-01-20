ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belmont, CA

VIDEO: Doorbell camera, audio captures deadly mountain lion fight in Belmont neighborhood

ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fqN7m_0dqQFOJp00

State wildlife experts say a mountain lion that killed another big cat in a Belmont neighborhood overnight isn't a threat to public safety.

Doorbell video shows one cat dragging the other down Hastings Road around 4 a.m. Wednesday.

RELATED: What to do if you come face-to-face with a mountain lion

A neighbor actually called the police two hours earlier, after hearing the cats fighting.

Experts with The Department of Fish and Wildlife say the cat killed in this incident was a female, and believe the aggressor was a male.

"We don't know what motivated these lions to get into a fight, it's not extremely unusual, but it is unusual and it is noteworthy that it happened in a somewhat residential area," Ken Peglia said.

VIDEO: Mountain lion stares through window into Scotts Valley home

A close encounter with a mountain lion was caught on camera in Scotts Valley on Tuesday night.

This is the latest mountain lion incident on the Peninsula, and Belmont specifically.

Last August, a lion was spotted walking across a driveway on Mezes Avenue -- a mile and a half from today's location.

And just last week, we reported a sighting in a Daly City backyard .

Comments / 17

SCS
3d ago

We are living in the cat's territory. Wild animals fight for territory. Domesticated cats fight in my backyard once a month. possums and skunks fight in my backyard also

Reply
9
Social Idiot
3d ago

They get trapped heading up the peninsula. It's more likely to be an issue because there is less hunting grounds do to the human population.

Reply
4
Joan Hardway
3d ago

That's a chance people take when moving into their territory. Mountain Lions were there long before people. Animal Lives Matter.

Reply(1)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Belmont, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Scotts Valley, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Belmont, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain Lion#Lions#Doorbell#Cat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cats
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
50K+
Followers
7K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy