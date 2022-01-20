ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mankato, MN

Great Day at MN AG Expo

By Jerry Groskreutz
AM 1390 KRFO
AM 1390 KRFO
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It sure appeared that everyone enjoyed the first day of the MN AG Expo at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center in Mankato! Maybe it was because we lost all these events last year we realized how important they were or how much we enjoyed them? Sure there were important...

