AUD/USD rises towards 0.7250 on strong Australia jobs report but yields test bulls

By Anil Panchal
FXStreet.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUD/USD reversed early Asian losses on upbeat Aussie employment data. Australia Employment Change rose past forecast, Unemployment Rate dropped in December. Aussie Consumer Inflation Expectations eased, Westpac Consumer Confidence dropped for January. Market sentiment dwindles as yields regain after Biden’s speech but stock futures print gains too. AUD/USD...

NZD/USD remains under pressure below 0.6700 amid a dented market mood

The New Zealand dollar falls for four straight days, attributed to risk-off market sentiment. Geopolitical issues weigh on the NZD to boost the greenback prospects. US Consumer Confidence came lower than expected though investors mainly ignored it. The New Zealand dollar slides during the North American session, trading at 0.6679...
CURRENCIES
EUR/USD sellers flex muscles around 1.1300 with eyes on Fed

EUR/USD fades bounce off monthly low amid pre-Fed caution. US Dollar tracks downbeat yields as markets prepare for hawkish FOMC. ECB’s Lane turned down concerns over Omicron-linked challenges to inflation, wages. Second-tier US data may entertain traders with eyes on Fed Chair Powell. EUR/USD bears take a breather around...
CURRENCIES
Rapid deteriorating inflation dynamics – Does this means potentially more and bigger rate hikes?

The sell-off on European stock markets paused following Monday’s WS intraday comeback, but “rebound” gains remained limited to 0.5%-1%. Main US indices lost 0.2% (Dow), to 2.3% (Nasdaq), but closed off worst intraday levels. German Ifo business sentiment beat consensus like earlier released PMI’s. US eco data showed accelerating house prices, a sober outlook in consumer confidence and a disappointing Richmond Fed manufacturing index. The combination adds to the high inflation/(s)low(ing) growth environment we’re heading into. Markets ignored the data going into the Fed meeting. Daily changes on the US yield curve remained confined to +- 1 bp. The German yield curve bear steepened with yields ending 0.4 bps (2-yr) to 3.7 bps (30-yr) higher in a catch-up move with the US on Monday night. 10-yr yield spread changes vs Germany ended broadly unchanged with Greece (-3 bps) and Italy (-2 bps) outperforming. The second ballot in attempting to elect a new Italian president yielded no success. A deal is unlikely before tomorrow when the majority to elect a president will be lowered from 673 to 505 of 1008 eligible voters. EUR/USD in technical trade briefly fell to the 1.1260 area before closing at 1.1301.
BUSINESS
EUR/USD struggles for direction in the 1.1300 region, Fed in sight

EUR/USD trades within a tight range around the 1.1300 zone. The FOMC is expected to strike a hawkish tone at its meeting. German 10y Bund auction, French labour market report next of note. The single currency remains depressed for yet another session and puts EUR/USD under further pressure around the...
CURRENCIES
Ex-PBOC Official: China can grow 5.5% in 2022

“China's economy can grow 5.5% in 2022, and policymakers could set a higher economic growth target as long as inflation and systemic financial risks are under control,” a blog post run by China Finance 40 Forum reported on Wednesday, citing comments from Yu Yongding, a former member of People’s Bank of China’s (PBOC) monetary policy committee.
BUSINESS
EUR/USD Forecast: Bears to remain in control as 1.1300 resistance stays intact

EUR/USD has recovered modestly after dropping to fresh monthly lows. Technical outlook suggests that the near-term bearish bias remains unchanged. Investors wait for the US Federal Reserve to announce its policy decisions. EUR/USD has erased a small portion of its weekly losses after touching its lowest level since the beginning...
CURRENCIES
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD sits in bullish territory near $1,850 key level

Gold prices remain mildly bid after piercing yearly resistance, 13-day-old rising channel eyed. Downbeat yields, fears of Fed rate hike join Ukraine-Russia tussles to underpin gold’s safe-haven demand. IMF’s downbeat economic growth forecasts also sour the mood. Update: Gold (XAU/USD) holds in the bullish territory near to the...
MARKETS
USD/JPY remains well supported above 113.70 ahead of Fed decision

USD/JPY recaptures 114.00 amid resurgent US dollar demand. Markets expect Fed to shift to the hawkish pivot, hinting at a March rate hike. 50-DMA is the level to beat for bulls while above the critical support at 113.72. USD/JPY is bouncing back above 114.00, having found fresh buyers once again...
BUSINESS
GBP/USD retreats towards 1.3500 as Brexit, UK politics join pre-Fed caution

GBP/USD fades corrective pullback from three-week low, indecisive during Asia. France reissues legal threat to UK over fishing issues, EU’s Sefcovic ‘frustrated’ over Brexit deadlock. The UK eases covid-linked restrictions on international arrivals, PM Johnson awaits Tory reaction to ‘Partygate’. Fed, BOE both expected to...
MARKETS
The Nasdaq is pulling back and retesting its lows

I'm actually happy at this moment, and that's probably going to be baffling to almost everybody. So the question you probably have is why would I be happy if Nasdaq is pulling back and retesting its lows?. Well, the first thing is, when we had that incredible reversal yesterday, we...
STOCKS
AUD/USD: Australian dollar bounces back after strong inflation data

The AUD/USD pair bounced back on Tuesday morning. The pair rose after Australia published strong consumer inflation data. We explain what to expect ahead of the FOMC decision. The AUD/USD price tilted higher on Tuesday morning after the latest Australian consumer inflation data. The pair is trading at 0.7146, which is slightly above Monday’s low of 0.7090 ahead of the upcoming consumer confidence data.
BUSINESS
When is the Australia CPI data and how could it affect the AUD/USD?

Early on Tuesday, at 00:30 GMT, markets will see the 2021’s fourth quarter (Q4) inflation data for the Australian economy. The headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) QoQ is likely to rise from 0.8% QoQ to 1.0%, as well as to 3.2% from 3.0% YoY prior. On the contrary, the...
BUSINESS
AUD/USD to dip further towards December lows at 0.6993 – DBS Bank

AUD/USD is under pressure in a broadening risk-off environment. Further extension of weakness would focus on the December lows of 0.6993 where the aussie stumbled into demand on prior three occasions, Benjamin Wong, Strategist at DBS Bank, reports. Repeating a previous bearish channel breakdown. “AUD is trading lower with a...
CURRENCIES
The Fed keeps us guessing on the future of a digital dollar

In its long-awaited Central Bank Digital Currency discussion paper, the US Federal Reserve gives a very neutral overview and doesn't shed much light on its own appetite for a “digital dollar". The paper does raise great questions and should be the start of an overdue fundamental debate. Fed chair...
