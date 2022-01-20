AUD/USD rises towards 0.7250 on strong Australia jobs report but yields test bulls

The sell-off on European stock markets paused following Monday’s WS intraday comeback, but “rebound” gains remained limited to 0.5%-1%. Main US indices lost 0.2% (Dow), to 2.3% (Nasdaq), but closed off worst intraday levels. German Ifo business sentiment beat consensus like earlier released PMI’s. US eco data showed accelerating house prices, a sober outlook in consumer confidence and a disappointing Richmond Fed manufacturing index. The combination adds to the high inflation/(s)low(ing) growth environment we’re heading into. Markets ignored the data going into the Fed meeting. Daily changes on the US yield curve remained confined to +- 1 bp. The German yield curve bear steepened with yields ending 0.4 bps (2-yr) to 3.7 bps (30-yr) higher in a catch-up move with the US on Monday night. 10-yr yield spread changes vs Germany ended broadly unchanged with Greece (-3 bps) and Italy (-2 bps) outperforming. The second ballot in attempting to elect a new Italian president yielded no success. A deal is unlikely before tomorrow when the majority to elect a president will be lowered from 673 to 505 of 1008 eligible voters. EUR/USD in technical trade briefly fell to the 1.1260 area before closing at 1.1301.

BUSINESS ・ 7 HOURS AGO