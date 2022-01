The Chainlink price analysis is bearish today. Support for LINK/USD is present at $21.8. The resistance for LINK is present at $23. The Chainlink price analysis is bearish today, as the LINK after rejection at $25.5 on Monday 17th January continues to slip down, and the price has sunk to the $22 range today. Selling pressure is quite high as the RSI is also headed straight down. As the cryptocurrency covers range downwards, the next support for LINK is present at the $21.8 level. Overall the LINK went through a great loss during the past week as the trend remained bearish and the coin’s price suffered severely.

MARKETS ・ 6 DAYS AGO