Taylor English Seeks National Growth While Keeping Hybrid Approach

Take a look at the 2021 Fortune 500 ranking and you’ll notice a trend: companies that provide customers with premier digital experiences that are easy, secure, and privacy-enhancing climb the ranks, while companies that fail to pivot to digital-first strategies often fall by the wayside. Take Chipotle, for instance, one of the most surprising companies to make its debut on the Fortune 500 this year. While the COVID-19 pandemic severely impacted the restaurant industry as a whole, the fast-casual Mexican eatery enjoyed a 60% increase in its stock price. According to CEO Brian Niccol, Chipotle’s “billion-dollar digital business” that allows customers to pre-order food on its app is one of the primary reasons for its recent success.

BUSINESS ・ 13 DAYS AGO