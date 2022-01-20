ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor English Seeks National Growth While Keeping Hybrid Approach

By Jacob Polacheck
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaylor English Duma is looking to go 'market-by-market' to identify attractive area. The growth plans come after revenue rise in 2021...

Law.com

Norton Rose Adds Cape Town Partner In Latest South Africa Expansion

Norton Rose Fulbright South Africa is continuing its strong run of lateral hires, this time adding an M&A partner to its Cape Town base. Joining on February 1, M&A specialist Tamara Gerwel hails from Cape Town-based boutique Glyn Marais, where she has been a lawyer for eight years, including as a partner (director).
BUSINESS
andnowuknow.com

Lori Taylor Divulges How She Keeps The Produce Moms Growing

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Challenge is unavoidable in our industry. In fact, it is the very root of the many successes and innovations that contribute to the achievement of the fresh produce sector today. Reflecting on the hurdles presented in 2021, The Produce Moms® (TPM) Founder and Chief Executive Officer Lori Taylor recently offered some insight on how to keep business evolving amongst these pressures.
AGRICULTURE
prdaily.com

How keep workers engaged in the hybrid workplace

As we approach the start of a third year of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizations are still grappling with the most effective strategies for communicating with remote and hybrid employees. Should in-person and remote workers be held to the same work standards? How do you avoid subconsciously prioritizing employees whose faces you see in person every day?
JOBS
#Atlanta
Fast Company

How growth-minded companies should approach customer security

Take a look at the 2021 Fortune 500 ranking and you’ll notice a trend: companies that provide customers with premier digital experiences that are easy, secure, and privacy-enhancing climb the ranks, while companies that fail to pivot to digital-first strategies often fall by the wayside. Take Chipotle, for instance, one of the most surprising companies to make its debut on the Fortune 500 this year. While the COVID-19 pandemic severely impacted the restaurant industry as a whole, the fast-casual Mexican eatery enjoyed a 60% increase in its stock price. According to CEO Brian Niccol, Chipotle’s “billion-dollar digital business” that allows customers to pre-order food on its app is one of the primary reasons for its recent success.
BUSINESS
The Chronicle of Higher Education

Global: Will a Hybrid Approach to International Education Stick?

Insights drawn weekly from Karin Fischer’s global-education newsletter, latitude(s). Subscribe here. It’s been a bumpy few years for international education — and 2022 could bring more of the same. Here are three big questions Karin expects to be asking in her reporting. We’re sorry. Something went wrong....
EDUCATION
AccountingWEB

Growing Advisory While Keeping Compliance’s Value

It can be difficult for accountants to transition from this necessary work to having deeper financial conversations, so here is the framework I used to gain the confidence I needed to lean more into advisory work. In my firm, we do data entry and review at two separate times. This...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Outrage as Nike fires fully-vaccinated marketing manager from its Oregon HQ for refusing to upload his COVID shot details to third party app that wanted to share his information with others

A long-time Nike employee was fired after refusing to supply his COVID-19 vaccination records to a third-party verification service used by the sportswear giant. Dex Briggs, 53, claims he was terminated from his marketing manager position at Nike headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon earlier this month after a 26-year run with the company - despite being fully-vaccinated against the virus and offering to show bosses his vaccination card.
BUSINESS
Law.com

Big Law Entertainment Lawyers Make Moves on the West Coast

Dealmakers with deep ties to entertainment and tech companies are on the move in Los Angeles. On Monday, Willkie added Peloton and Spotify lawyer Sid Fohrman from Sheppard Mullin. Sheppard Mullin scooped up former Google and YouTube counsel Marisa Brutoco to co-lead its tech transactions practice. As transactional work fuels...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Industry Moves: Diesel Names North American CEO, Stitch Fix Taps Chief Technology Officer + More

Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Jan. 24, 2022: Diesel has appointed Eraldo Poletto as CEO for North America. Poletto, a manager with many years of experience in the fashion industry, will report to Diesel’s global CEO, Massimo Piombini, and will take charge of the company’s development on a key market with great growth potential for the brand. He takes up his post immediately. Poletto has worked in the luxury and retail sectors for about 30 years....
BUSINESS
Law.com

Heavily Funded Company Developing Lab-Grown Leather Hires General Counsel

He previously spent more than two decades at the dermatology company Galderma. In April of last year, Modern Meadow raised $130 million in funding. A decade-old company that has raised nearly $200 million in its quest to bring lab-growth leather to the masses has hired Quintin Cassady as general counsel.
BUSINESS
dot.LA

FitLab Raises $15 Million For Its ‘Hybrid Fitness’ Approach of Gyms and Home Classes

Are in-person gyms or at-home workouts the future of the fitness industry?. While much hype surrounds the latter in the wake of the pandemic, FitLab is betting on both. The Newport Beach-based company announced that it has closed a Series A funding round that takes its total capital raised to more than $15 million. Its investors include Two Styx Capital, Cava Capital, Snoop Ventures, Paradigm Sports Management founder Audie Attar and M13 co-founder Courtney Reum.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Vice

Amazon’s Mandatory ‘Wellness Huddles’ Tell Workers to Eat Their Vegetables

On the Clock is Motherboard's reporting on the organized labor movement, gig work, automation, and the future of work. In Amazon fulfillment centers across America, Amazon warehouse workers are being summoned for mandatory group huddles designed to improve their wellbeing. In the middle of their shifts, the summoned Amazon warehouse workers stand before a TV or laptop, and watch a short animated video.
HEALTH

