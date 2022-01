The orange crop is now set to be the smallest since World War II, which is sending orange juice prices through the roof—so don’t be shocked if your go-to OJ is higher in price than the last time. This is due to the fact that citrus disease along with bad weather are constraining the supply of oranges in the US, and this doesn’t help that the demand for OJ has gone up since the pandemic.

AGRICULTURE ・ 6 DAYS AGO