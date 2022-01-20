ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Supreme Court: Trump Can’t Doc Block the Jan. 6 Committee

By Tim Dickinson
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cLmfM_0dqQ44OC00

In a ruling sure to infuriate former president Trump, the Supreme Court has shown rare unity in rejecting his claims of executive privilege — clearing the way for hundreds of pages presidential documents from his final days in office to be delivered to Congress’ January 6th committee. The records are expected to include presidential call logs on the day of the insurrection, drafts of speeches, hand-written notes from Trump and his advisers, among other potentially damning documents.

The court announced its ruling in an 8-to-1 opinion written by Chief Justice John Roberts and made public on Wednesday afternoon. Only justice Clarence Thomas dissented. Trump appointee Brett Kavanaugh issued a separate statement that he believed the court’s decision “should not be considered binding precedent going forward.”

At issue were two conflicting claims of presidential privilege. The sitting president, Joe Biden, does not consider the documents requested by House investigators to be privileged. Trump — consistent with his efforts to keep his involvement in the events of Jan. 6 2021 as opaque as possible — invoked his own executive privilege as a past president in an attempt to block the release.

The SCOTUS ruling against Trump was brutal and swift, comprising less than a full page.

Justice Roberts acknowledges that the balance of interests in this case are intriguing. “The questions whether and in what circumstances a former President may obtain a court order preventing disclosure of privileged records from his tenure in office, in the face of a determination by the incumbent President to waive the privilege, are unprecedented and raise serious and substantial concerns,” Roberts writes.

But Roberts, writing for seven other justices, takes cover behind the ruling of the appeals court that examined Trump’s claims — effectively saying that Trump lost so badly in court in the last round that he has no ripe arguments to present to the highest court in the land.

“Because the Court of Appeals concluded that President Trump’s claims would have failed even if he were the incumbent,” Roberts writes, “his status as a former President necessarily made no difference to the court’s decision.

Justice Thomas’ dissent contains no legal analysis, stating only that he would grant Trump’s request.

The upshot of the ruling — beyond the rebuke delivered to Trump by the three justices he appointed to the court — is that House investigators are one step closer to documenting the extent of Trump’s complicity in the insurrection that sought to block the peaceful transfer of power by foiling the certification of the count by the Electoral College.

Comments / 2

Related
Rolling Stone

Jan. 6 Committee Has Already Spoken to Former Trump AG Bill Barr, Chair Says

Former Trump Attorney General Bill Barr has spoken to the Jan. 6 committee, the panel’s chair said in a Sunday interview on Face the Nation. “We’ve had conversations with the former attorney general already,” Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) told host Margaret Brennan. “We have talked to Department of Defense individuals,” Thompson continued. “We are concerned that our military was part of this big lie on promoting that the election was false. So, if you are using the military to potentially seize voting machines, even though it’s a discussion, the public needs to know, we’ve never had that before.” News broke Friday that a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Court Memo: Oath Keepers Leader Plotted to ‘Scare the Shit’ Out of Congress on Jan. 6

The federal government wants Oath Keeper founder Stewart Rhodes detained, without bail, pending his trial on the charges of seditious conspiracy for attempting to block the ascension of Joe Biden to the White House by force. “The weight of the evidence of Rhodes’s dangerousness is immense,” government lawyers argue in a memo filed Thursday in district court (embedded below). Insisting that Rhodes “spearheaded” the conspiracy to block the peaceful transfer of power, the government writes that Rhodes needs to be jailed to “protect the community, ensure his return to court, and safeguard the integrity of evidence and the proceedings.” The filing offers...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Trump Tried (and Failed) to Block Jan. 6 Committee From Obtaining Draft Executive Order About Seizing Voting Machines

The Jan. 6 committee has obtained a never-issued executive order from former President Donald Trump ordering the seizure of voting machines after the 2020 election, as well as a never-read speech on “national healing” dated 24 hours after the attack on the Capitol, Politico reported on Friday. Sidney Powell — the conspiracy theorist and former Trump lawyer who was subpoenaed by the committee earlier this week — had urged the former president to seize voting machines and appoint a special counsel to investigate the election during a December 2020 meeting in the Oval Office. The text of the executive order, dated...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Clarence Thomas
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
Person
John Roberts
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

‘You can’t make that make sense’: Supreme Court expert rails against Justice Clarence Thomas for potential conflict of interest

A Supreme Court expert has lambasted Clarence Thomas over his refusal to recuse himself from politically charged cases which his wife has openly lobbied over.Ginni Thomas, a longtime conservative activist, last week signed an open letter calling for the 6 January committee’s two Republican members to be ousted from the House GOP conference.Her husband was the sole Supreme Court justice to vote against releasing Donald Trump’s White House documents about the riots at the US Capitol in an 8-1 decision on Thursday. Supreme Court expert and journalist Elie Mystal told MSNBC’s The Reidout that Justice Thomas had a clear...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Slate

The Supreme Court Is Poised to Make Ted Cruz a Half-Million Dollars Richer

Supreme Court cases typically reflect a broader dispute in law or politics. Seemingly small stakes may obscure deeper principles that sound in the great traditions of constitutional democracy. With each case, the justices strive to establish stable and uniform law upon which government and citizenry alike can rely rather than merely seeking to settle one particular controversy.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Court Case#Appellate Court#Trump Ca#The Supreme Court#House#Scotus
The New Yorker

Is Ginni Thomas a Threat to the Supreme Court?

Listen to this story Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. In December, Chief Justice John Roberts released his year-end report on the federal judiciary. According to a recent Gallup poll, the Supreme Court has its lowest public-approval rating in history—in part because it is viewed as being overly politicized. President Joe Biden recently established a bipartisan commission to consider reforms to the Court, and members of Congress have introduced legislation that would require Justices to adhere to the same types of ethics standards as other judges. Roberts’s report, however, defiantly warned everyone to back off. “The Judiciary’s power to manage its internal affairs insulates courts from inappropriate political influence,” he wrote. His statement followed a series of defensive speeches from members of the Court’s conservative wing, which now holds a super-majority of 6–3. Last fall, Justice Clarence Thomas, in an address at Notre Dame, accused the media of spreading the false notion that the Justices are merely politicians in robes. Such criticism, he said, “makes it sound as though you are just always going right to your personal preference,” adding, “They think you become like a politician!”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MSNBC

Congress receives Jan. 6 documents Trump fought to keep secret

It was about a month ago when Donald Trump appeared on Fox News and was asked about the investigation into the Jan. 6 attacks. "Honestly, I have nothing to hide," the former president said. "I wasn't involved in that." It was a curious response for a variety of reasons, not...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Salon

The Supreme Court's golden rule: Only Republican leaders hold true power

Oh boy, remember the summer of 2021? That's when we were deluged with spicy hot takes about how the Supreme Court isn't nearly as bad as liberals feared it would be. Well, here we are half a year away and that supposedly reasonable Supreme Court just proved all of its critics right. They are a bunch of partisan hacks who will ignore the plain letter of the law in order to undermine Democratic governance and install Republicans into power.
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Supreme Court passes on McGirt decision

WAHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Supreme Court was expected to decide whether it would take another look at the McGirt ruling Tuesday, but the ruling was not listed on the court orders. In 2020, the high court ruled that parts of eastern Oklahoma remained an American Indian reservation. Gov....
OKLAHOMA STATE
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

37K+
Followers
16K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy