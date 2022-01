Walker Laitala, a ninth-grader at Greenwich Country Day School sure thinks so. “Stanwich Church’s Confirmation program changed my life. It not only developed my already formed understanding of Jesus, but also showed me other areas that I wasn’t as familiar with. The most important thing that I left with after this course was my steadfast relationship with Jesus. Confirmation still has large and noticeable effects on my life.”

GREENWICH, CT ・ 11 DAYS AGO