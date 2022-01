WASHINGTON, D.C. (KOKH) — Oklahoma will see hundreds of millions in federal dollars to fix bridges in the state. According to a release from the White House on Friday, Oklahoma should expect to see $266.9 million over the next 5 years. It's part of $26.5 billion that will be awarded to states as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed in 2021.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO