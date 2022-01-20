Leica M11 camera first impressions

Enjoy the iconic M-Series design with all the modern tech you expect with the Leica M11 digital rangefinder camera. It boasts a new, 60-megapixel CMOS sensor with triple resolution technology. It gives you RAW image files in JPEG and DNG format at 60, 36, or 18 megapixels. What’s more, this camera boasts a new 2.3 MP touch display, making setup easy and intuitive. Then, the powerful Maestro III provides smooth, responsive operation. Meanwhile, a wide ISO and Dynamic Range deliver stunning images in any lighting situation. Moreover, the Leica M11 is certified to work with your iPhone and iPad and features dedicated connectivity capabilities. Furthermore, a dual memory concept allows users to save files in two locations at once. Best of all, the 1,000 mAh battery lasts longer than earlier versions and is energy efficient. Finally, the digital zoom zeros in on your subject from 1.3x–1.8x.

