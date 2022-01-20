ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Leica M11 camera first impressions

By LR admin
leicarumors.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy name is Andrew (@andrew.pictures), and I am very excited to share some images with you from the new Leica M11. When the phone rang just after 9am from my friend Sawyer at Leica Store Boston I grabbed the call on the first ring. The M11 had just been announced, and...

leicarumors.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Phoblographer

3 of the Best Lenses for the Leica M11 (You’ll Love These)

The Leica M11 answers the demands of many a photographer. It boasts image quality that looks like slide film while balancing the needs for both resolution and dynamic range. Plus, there’s a cool brass version. We reviewed the Leica M11 already and really loved working with it. So if you’re considering buying one, make sure you’ve got good lenses. Here are some of the best lenses for the Leica M11. And trust us, we’ve reviewed pretty much every Leica M-mount lens.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Camera World

Latest Leica M11 leaks: 60MP sensor, electronic shutter, $400 more than M10-R

More information unfolds about the newly anticipated Leica M11, including new photos and specifications, ahead of the suspected launch date of 13 January. This new information has uncovered a detailed technical data sheet of the new 60MP Leica M11, along with pricing details suggesting that you may only need to pay $400 / £400 more than the current M flagship (the Leica M10-R) thanks to a leaked page from Park Cameras.
ELECTRONICS
leicarumors.com

Four new Leica cameras to be announced in 2022?

One of the Leica M11 videos I posted yesterday shows the Leica head designer Mark Shipard walking into the Design Studio in Munich “where Leicas of the future are created“. On the wall behind him, you can see a long line of different camera models showing the past iterations of the S, SL, Q, and M product lines. At the very end of the wall, you can clearly see three different cameras in the S, SL, Q categories that are covered right above the just-announced M11:
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Leica M11 digital rangefinder camera has a 60-megapixel CMOS sensor and an iconic design

Enjoy the iconic M-Series design with all the modern tech you expect with the Leica M11 digital rangefinder camera. It boasts a new, 60-megapixel CMOS sensor with triple resolution technology. It gives you RAW image files in JPEG and DNG format at 60, 36, or 18 megapixels. What’s more, this camera boasts a new 2.3 MP touch display, making setup easy and intuitive. Then, the powerful Maestro III provides smooth, responsive operation. Meanwhile, a wide ISO and Dynamic Range deliver stunning images in any lighting situation. Moreover, the Leica M11 is certified to work with your iPhone and iPad and features dedicated connectivity capabilities. Furthermore, a dual memory concept allows users to save files in two locations at once. Best of all, the 1,000 mAh battery lasts longer than earlier versions and is energy efficient. Finally, the digital zoom zeros in on your subject from 1.3x–1.8x.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leica Cameras#Leica Q#Leica M10#Leica Sl2#Leica Store Boston#M11#M3#Sl2#Live View
leicarumors.com

Watch live here: Leica M11 camera “Unveiling an Icon”

For Leica M11 pricing, pre-orders, and availability, check our sponsors:. FCC disclosure statement: this post may contain affiliate links or promotions that do not cost readers anything but help keep this website alive. Thanks for your support!
ELECTRONICS
leicarumors.com

Did Leica discontinue their APS-C camera product line? (CL/TL)

Cropped sensors have an inherent resolution limitation – just ask Olympus about that… This is even more important today, as more manufacturers are coming with 60MP cameras. We had some rumors in the past about a new Leica APS-C camera. Based on what the Leica Design Studio in Munich is working on and a few rumors, I am guessing that Leica has already abandoned its APS-C product line. The last time Leica announced a new APS-C product was back in 2017 if I am not mistaken. Leica TL cameras are not even listed at the official Leica Online Store:
ELECTRONICS
Digital Photography Review

Leica M11 Overview

The Leica M11 is a digital rangefinder camera built around a 60MP BSI CMOS sensor. It's the latest in Leica's 'M' series of rangefinders that dates back to the M3 from 1954. With this unrivaled depth of heritage behind it, it's no surprise that the M11 looks a lot like its predecessors. Despite the visual similarities, there's a lot that's changed in the latest model, with a more refined body design as well as completely new internals. The M11 will be available in two variants: a classic silver version with black leatherette band around the center and a brass top-plate, and a black version that uses aluminum instead, making it around 100g lighter. The recommended retail price for both is $8995.
RETAIL
Digital Camera World

60MP Leica M11 is here – a legend reinvented

After months of leaks, the Leica M11has been officially launched – and it combines the experience of traditional rangefinder shooting with contemporary camera technology, delivering flexibility to every photographer. The Leica M11 features an exclusive triple-resolution sensor that is capable of producing 60MP, 36MP or 18MP images in Raw...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
CNET

Leica M11 digital rangefinder camera put to the test in beautiful Edinburgh

Leica's new M11 digital rangefinder camera is an interesting beast. On the one hand, it costs $8,990 (without a lens), it doesn't have auto-focus, image stabilization or video-shooting capabilities. On the other hand, it's not supposed to, instead offering pristine image quality so you can slow down and craft every element of your images.
ELECTRONICS
SlashGear

Leica M11 60MP rangefinder camera revealed with ‘triple resolution technology’

Leica has a reputation for making stellar cameras that are also astronomically priced. However, you do get what you pay for, as the saying goes. We can, however, take cameras for granted because of how ubiquitous they are these days with just about every conceivable price point covered. Leica targets customers at the very high end of the camera market … Continue reading
ELECTRONICS
Digital Photography Review

Leica announces the M11 rangefinder camera, with 60MP BSI sensor

Leica has announced the M11, the newest member of its M-series rangefinder line of cameras. The M11 maintains the traditional M-series form factor, but includes a variety of features and upgrades that should appeal to Leica aficionados. The M11's headline feature is a 60MP BSI CMOS sensor, featuring what Leica...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Check out the $8,990 Leica M11 from all angles

The Leica M11 is the company's latest rangefinder-style digital camera, packing a 60-megapixel full-frame image sensor into a slick, all-metal body and pairing it with a princely $8,990 price tag, without a lens. That's a hefty bit of cash for a camera without auto-focus, image stabilization or video-shooting abilities, but...
ELECTRONICS
Design Taxi

Leica Unveils Stunning M11 Camera, Marrying Flexibility With Tradition

Leica has just revealed the new M11, combining the best of both traditional and contemporary worlds. This camera’s design remains consistent with the iconic look of the Leica M, but with an improved, renewed focus on “efficiency and ergonomics,” according to the firm. Boasting a triple resolution...
ELECTRONICS
petapixel.com

The M11 is Proof Leica Should Stick to Rangefinders

Leica has historically been known for rangefinder-style cameras but has branched away in recent years. But if there is one thing the company should take away from the praise the new M11 is getting, it’s that it should stick with what it’s good at. The new Leica M11...
ELECTRONICS
leicarumors.com

Leica Q3 or Leica QL or a new Leica X?

It seems that Leica already removed the leaked Q3 image from Leica FOTOS in their latest app update. Or maybe this was not a leaked Q3 but a leaked Leica QL APS-C camera with a fixed lens – a new baby Q? Just like the original Leica X from 2009, which I was a big fan of – stay tuned, this will be an interesting rumor/development. Here are a few pictures of the original Leica X:
ELECTRONICS
Gear Patrol

The Leica M11: A Masterclass of Digital Photography — And Restraint

This morning, Leica, the famed maker of iconic compact rangefinder cameras and lenses, introduced its newest flagship, the M11 ($8,995). Truthfully, you'd be hard-pressed to tell it from the outgoing M10, or even the original M3 which was introduced 68 years ago in 1954. Of course, this is kind of the whole point of the M series.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Photography Review

DPReview TV: Leica M11 review

The Leica M11 may look like the other M-series cameras that came before it, but it has some notable upgrades and changes. Find out why Chris thinks it's the most enjoyable 'M' camera he's used. Subscribe to our YouTube channel to get new episodes of DPReview TV every week.
ELECTRONICS
digital-photography-school.com

Leica Announces the M11, With a Classic Design, 60 MP, and More

Yesterday, Leica released the M11, a premium, full-frame digital camera and the latest addition to the Leica rangefinder lineup. Like most Leica rangefinder models, the M11 is designed for pro-level street, travel, and documentary photography; the body is compact, lightweight, highly portable, unobtrusive, and perfect for inconspicuous shooting. View the camera from the front, and you’ll instantly be impressed by the sleek Leica look:
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy