The Kansas City Chiefs will be without Tyrann Mathieu as he’s being evaluated for a concussion. On the opening drive, one of Mathieu’s own teammates had a leg-to-helmet collision with the star safety. It was incidental contact, but after the play was over, Mathieu was seen grabbing the back of his helmet. The NFL’s spotter likely called down to get him checked out for a concussion. He was first on the sideline in the blue medical tent before being ushered into the locker room by trainers.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO