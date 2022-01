In spades, it's something that can make a relationship grow stronger. In deficiency, it can break bonds and lead to an unfavorable outcome for everyone involved. For the Kansas City Chiefs, they haven't hosted the AFC Championship Game four seasons in a row for no apparent reason. The players on the team trust each other more than any other in the NFL, and that was never more apparent than it was late in the Chiefs' Divisional Round contest against the Buffalo Bills.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO