GRAE is definitely an artist to watch. Her hazy pop sound is immediately hypnotizing, and her new song "Room In The Dessert" is the perfect example. A haunting intro sets the scene; soft vocals and cosmic guitars beautifully set up GRAE's world. Her voice sleepily drifts over the chilling instrumentation bringing a sense of intimacy and adding to the atmospheric production. The nonsensical lyrics all flow together in a stream of consciousness. She explains in a recent press release, "At the time of writing, it had no real meaning, which was the intention, but now I actually find meaning in it which is interesting."

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO