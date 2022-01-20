Colorado Rapids announce four contract extensions as Cole Bassett gets closer to move to Europe

The Colorado Rapids replaced one Acosta in the midfield with another and retained four key members of the club’s historic 2021 roster with contract extensions, the club announced Wednesday.

After trading United States Men’s National Team midfielder Kellyn Acosta to Los Angeles FC, the Rapids announced Honduran midfielder Bryan Acosta signed a two-year contract with an option for a third season in Colorado. Rapids general manager Padraig Smith said Wednesday the club could not come to terms with Kellyn Acosta on a new contract and a lack of suitors in Europe forced Colorado’s front office to look for trade for the 26-year-old midfielder inside Major League Soccer.

“As things moved through with Kellyn Acosta, we identified Bryan as a potential replacement,” Smith said.

The Rapids previously sent $75,000 of General Allocation Money (GAM) to Toronto FC to acquire the second selection in Major League Soccer’s re-entry draft where the club selected the midfielder who started 16 of his 23 appearances with FC Dallas last season, registering two assists. Smith said the Honduran has been on the team’s radar for a while.

“He can really cover the ground, especially as a more defensive midfielder,” Smith said. “His ability to cover short spaces and really close down opponents is very, very good. His positioning is also very solid, so he’s able to nip things out before they even happen at times, and then his quality on the ball is a pleasure. He’s got wonder passing both short and long distances, good weight, understands when to play, how to play, so I think he’s going to bring a lot to that midfield group as well.”

The Rapids retained central defender Danny Wilson, midfielder Jack Price, right back Keegan Rosenberry and midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye.

“The key thing for us, though, was being able to secure the spine of the team and some of the experienced players that we felt (were) critical not just to our success on the field but to the culture that we’ve been building off the field," Smith said "In re-signing the four guys today, I think that was hugely important, and we’re thrilled that we’ve been able to do that.”

Kaye received a four-year contract extension with an option for a fifth season that could keep him in Colorado through the 2026 season. Rosenberry’s contract was extended three years with a team option for the 2025 season. Wilson and Price received two-year deals with club options for the following two seasons. Price captained the 2021 squad that entered the playoffs with the top seed in the Western Conference.

“He helps lead the culture,” Smith said.

Reports of Cole Bassett closing in on a move to Europe have circulated with increasing intensity in recent weeks, and Padraig Smith confirmed a move to Feyenoord is in its final stages Wednesday.

“Cole’s in the Netherlands. He’s obviously doing his medical today,” Smith said. “We’re thrilled for him.”

Mlssoccer.com was first to report the advanced negotiations between the Rapids and the Rotterdam-based club that competes in the Eredivisie, the top league in the Netherlands.

“I think it’s a very good league for Cole, and it’s a very good club,” Smith said. “This is one of the storied European clubs and one of the big three in the Netherlands. I think it’s going to be a challenge for Cole, but it’s the right challenge for him at this point of his career. I’m excited to see what he makes of it.”

Bassett made 72 appearances over the previous four seasons scoring 13 goals and registering 11 assists. He scored his first goal for the United States Men's National Team in a December friendly. A move to Europe will end his Rapids career but complete a plan that has been in the works since Bassett was in the Rapids academy.

“We wanted to see him coming into the professional ranks, developing, playing with the first team, helping us achieve success and then, ultimately, making that move into Europe,” Smith said.