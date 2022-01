ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — As we trudge through the coldest month of the year, Howard County is sharing tips on how to keep water pipes from freezing and busting. “These are everyday tips that can help our residents protect their pipes and ultimately their homes,” Calvin Ball Howard County Executive said. “I encourage all our residents and businesses to take a few moments to check the status of their pipes amid winter’s freezing temperatures, it could save you from unwanted and costly damage.”

