Popular Evansville BBQ Restaurant Is For Sale

Oh, Valentine's Day. That one day of the year when we guys are supposed to shower you, our ladies, with gifts to show you how much we love you (even though we just did roughly seven weeks earlier on Christmas, right?). It's a day so blatantly geared towards you that if we don't get you something, society will blast us with a guilt trip worse than any our mother ever gave us. I think that's why it's a day most of us dread. We feel like we HAVE to buy you a gift or else we'll face a wrath that will never end. If the day is truly meant to be a day when a couple takes time to show their love for each other and not one that seems to heavily favor one showing their love for the other, why not celebrate by doing something both people enjoy?

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO