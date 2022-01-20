ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Robinho's 9-year rape sentence upheld by Italy's top court

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 6 days ago

MILAN -- Former Brazil forward Robinho had a nine-year sentence for the rape of a young woman upheld by Italy's top court on Wednesday. Brazil does not extradite its own citizens when they are sentenced in other countries, although Robinho risks being arrested if...

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
abc17news.com

Death sentences upheld in case dubbed ‘the Wichita massacre’

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Supreme Court has upheld the death sentences of two brothers who were sentenced in 2002 for four killings known as “the Wichita massacre.” Jonathan and Reginald Carr argued that a ruling declaring that the state constitution protects access to abortion opened the door to a new legal attack on the death penalty. But the majority disagreed in upholding the death sentences for the brothers in separate opinions. The brothers were sentenced to die over a home invasion in December 2000 that included robbery, rape, torture and the execution-style shootings of four victims. Other crimes over six days left a fifth person dead.
MISSION, KS
BBC

Franco Mulakkal: Kerala court clears bishop in nun's rape

An Indian court has cleared a bishop accused of raping a nun between 2014 and 2016 in a case that had shocked one of the country's oldest Christian communities. Franco Mulakkal, 54, was arrested from the southern state of Kerala in 2018. He had denied the allegations. The case sparked...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robinho
WKRC

Former MLB pitcher sentenced to 40-60 years for raping, murdering toddler

SALTILLO, Mexico (WKRC) - A former Major League Baseball Pitcher has been sentenced to 40-60 years in prison for horrific crimes. Sergio Mitre, 40, was convicted of raping and murdering his ex-girlfriend's daughter in July of 2020. The 22-month-old was taken to the hospital for stomach pain, where she died...
MLB
Complex

El Chapo’s Drug Trafficking Conviction Upheld in U.S. Appeals Court

Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán’s drug trafficking conviction has been upheld by a U.S. appeals court. In documents from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit viewed by Complex, the drug lord’s 10 claims on appeal are rejected, with the court determining that “none of these claims has merit.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

26-Year-Old Woman Sentenced to Death Over WhatsApp Messages

A woman in Rawalpindi, Pakistan was sentenced to death over allegedly blasphemous messages and images retrieved from her WhatsApp conversations with a man whose unwanted advances she earlier rejected. The accused, 26-year-old Aneeqa Ateeq, was arrested in May 2020 and charged with sharing images and a status deemed disrespectful to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Italy#Milan#The European Union#Ac Milan#Italian#The Court Of Cassation
The Independent

Lisa Smith trial to begin after court rejects bid to dismiss terror charges

The trial of ex-Irish Defence Forces member Lisa Smith will proceed on Tuesday after the Special Criminal Court rejected a legal application to have terror-related charges against her dropped.The 39-year-old, from Co Louth, is accused of being a member of so-called Islamic State (IS) and financing terrorism.The defence, led by Michael O’Higgins SC, made an application under section 4.e of the Criminal Procedure Act for the case to be dismissed on the grounds that there is not sufficient evidence to convict her on any of the charges.This was rejected by Mr Justice Tony Hunt at the non-jury court on Monday,...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
AFP

Portugal's flourishing far right target Roma ahead of vote

Portugal's far-right Chega party has adopted a harsh line against the country's Roma population ahead of Sunday's snap election, accusing the community of welfare benefits abuse and crime. It was in Loures that Chega's leader, tough-talking former TV sports commentator Andre Ventura, first made a name for himself in 2017 by accusing the Roma of being "addicted" to welfare benefits and seeing themselves as "above the law".
IMMIGRATION
AFP

UK court to rule on Assange extradition case

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will learn Monday whether he can appeal to Britain's Supreme Court against a High Court ruling that he may be extradited to the United States. The High Court on December 10 reversed an earlier judgement by a British magistrates' court that it would be "oppressive" to extradite the 50-year-old Australian to the US justice system because of his mental health and the risk of suicide. The court will now decide whether to permit Assange, who is facing 18 charges relating to the release of 500,000 secret US files, to appeal that decision to the UK Supreme Court on "points of law of general public importance". Washington wants Assange to face trial for WikiLeaks' publication in 2010 of classified military documents relating to the US wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
21K+
Followers
144K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy