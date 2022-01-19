ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colts select QB Carson Strong in Dane Brugler mock draft 2.0

By Kevin Hickey
 6 days ago
In his second mock draft of the offseason, Dane Brugler of The Athletic had the Indianapolis Colts selecting Nevada quarterback Carson Strong in the second round.

While this would be quite the shock, there is a non-zero chance the Colts wind up doing something like this. With the great uncertainty in regards to the future of current starter Carson Wentz, all options are on the table.

The Colts don’t have a first-round pick thanks to the Wentz trade. They wound up trading the No. 16 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft and now won’t be on the board for the first time until pick No. 47 overall.

While this quarterback class isn’t exciting, there are reasons to believe why Strong could fit with the Colts. Here’s what Zack Hicks of Horseshoe Huddle had to say about Strong and his fit with Indy:

“Strong is a super interesting player. If someone were to take the five most impressive throws from quarterbacks in this class, he may have the entire top five. He flashes absolute brilliance with anticipation, and throws receivers open like an NFL quarterback.

The problem with him is the overall lack of traits. He has a good arm that isn’t great. He is a stationary quarterback that won’t create much outside of the pocket (despite moving really well in the pocket).

I like a lot of what he brings to the table, but the lack of athleticism and arm talent are a bit worrisome in how the NFL is trending. He certainly could fit as a Nick Foles type behind Wentz if the Colts roll him back in 2022.

Strong, a senior, spent four years at Nevada and has been the starter since 2019. In 12 games during the 2021 season, Strong completed 70.2% of his passes for 4,186 passing yards with 36 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

It would be quite something if the Colts drafted a quarterback in the second round, which would be nearly the identical situation that happened in Philly in 2020 with Jalen Hurts.

