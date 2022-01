Jan. 11 was cold and windy. Friends of mine, Barb and Tom Statas, drove into Washington, D.C., and by 5pm started to set up camera equipment just outside Union Station. Some 50 other people with binoculars, scopes and cameras joined them near the Columbus Fountain and they waited in the cold and dark. As the night went on, the crowd thinned out but finally at about 7:30pm the bright white under-wing of a large bird flashed in the streetlights. The bird landed on the globe top of the fountain and the cameras started clicking.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 5 DAYS AGO