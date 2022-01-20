1/19 AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS: Keller’s detailed report and analysis on Moxley’s return, Cody’s promo, Sting & Darby vs. Acclaimed, Punk vs. Spears, Cole teams with Spears

This week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw has wrapped. Let’s take a stroll down memory lane and relive some of the madness. -I was looking for a little more intensity and a little less goofiness in the weigh-in segment with Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley. Lashley brought it, but Lesnar was overly dismissive, which tempered Lashley’s intensity. If this is part of the story and Lashley goes over on Saturday because Lesnar wasn’t taking him seriously, then fine. Otherwise, this wasn’t a segment with a consistent tone.

