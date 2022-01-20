1/19 AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS: Keller’s detailed report and analysis on Moxley’s return, Cody’s promo, Sting & Darby vs. Acclaimed, Punk vs. Spears, Cole teams with Spears
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... WASHINGTON D.C. AT THE ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS ARENA. -The Dynamite opening aired and then Jim Ross introduced the show as the camera panned the crowd. (There was a bad traffic jam before the show slowing down entry, but it looked pretty...www.pwtorch.com
Comments / 0