1/19 AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS: Keller’s detailed report and analysis on Moxley’s return, Cody’s promo, Sting & Darby vs. Acclaimed, Punk vs. Spears, Cole teams with Spears

 6 days ago

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... WASHINGTON D.C. AT THE ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS ARENA. -The Dynamite opening aired and then Jim Ross introduced the show as the camera panned the crowd. (There was a bad traffic jam before the show slowing down entry, but it looked pretty...

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... BY FRANK PETEANI (@FrankPeteani), PWTORCH.COM CONTRIBUTOR. Jon Moxley returned to AEW television after a two-month stint in alcohol rehabilitation and gave sort of a “state of Moxley” address. Of course, there had to be douchebag in the crowd who yelled something hurtful as Mox was about to start talking. There’s always gotta be one, right?
stillrealtous.com

John Laurinaitis Told Released WWE Star He Was “Old” And “Fat” Before Firing Him

The last few years have been interesting to say the least as the the mass WWE releases have become a very hot topic in the wrestling world. Even though WWE seems to be releasing Superstars at a rapid pace it’s certainly not uncommon for a talent to get cut once WWE feels they’re no longer a good fit for the company. Apparently that’s exactly what happened with Nick Dinsmore, formerly known as Eugene in WWE.
Wrestling World

Two former WWE champions refused to participate in the Royal Rumble

In recent weeks, WWE has stunned its fans by branching out a part of the list of names that will take part in the women's Royal Rumble match of the eponymous ppv which will be staged next January 29th. On this list, sensational names have appeared that have not been approached on a WWE show in years, from Lita to Michelle McCool, to Mickie James (recently released by WWE, albeit badly) and the Bella Twins.
wrestlinginc.com

Released WWE Star And Others React To Montez Ford Spot On RAW

Montez Ford of The Street Profits turned heads on last night’s RAW when he held a Superman pose while leaping over the top rope to land on Rey & Dominik Mysterio. As seen in the clip below, Ford held the pose for several seconds before taking out the Mysterios.
FREE PODCAST 1/23 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (1-23-2017) Keller talks with live callers about Lesnar-Goldberg-Taker, final Rumble hype (89 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: In this flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast, we jump back to the Jan. 23, 2017 episode of the WWE Raw post-show. PWTorch editor Wade Keller talks about Monday Night Raw and its effects on the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania with callers including the show-closing scene with surprise appearances by Undertaker and Brock Lesnar, some wildcard possibilities in the Rumble, what was up with Braun Strowman facing off with Big Show, why Roman Reigns is still booed, the Sami-Seth angle, and much more.
VIP AUDIO 1/23 – WKH – 10 Yrs Ago Hotlines including items on Batista, Rock, Jericho, Bryan, Henry, Cena, Raw and Smackdown Rumble hype, WWE HOF, more (137 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: This edition of the Wade Keller Hotline features a week of vintage Wade Keller Hotlines from 10 years ago this month. Details follow:. •The Jan. 17, 2012 episode features a look at the latest news including Smackdown ratings...
Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion announced for Terminus

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Lio Rush will makes his debut for Terminus on February 24. Terminus announced the news on social media Sunday morning. Rush recently revealed that his AEW contract would not be renewed and would expire in February. He is a former...
AEW star makes surprise debut for Progress Wrestling

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Anthony Ogogo made a surprise appearance for Progress Wrestling over the weekend in Camden, London. It was Ogogo’s first appearance for the company. Ogogo wrestled Hari Singh and won quickly in what was the first-ever UK match for a contracted AEW wrestler.
1/24 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS: Keller’s report on Lesnar-Lashley weigh-in, Maryse birthday party, RK-Bro and Alpha Academy battle in Academic Challenge

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton, Corey Graves. Tonight after the show, join Wade Keller live with guest co-host Kelly Wells from the PWTorch Dailycast’s “PWT Talks NXT” podcast and PWTorch.com’s NXT TV reports to break down the show with live callers and emails.
HEYDORN’S RAW RECEIPT 1/24: Royal Rumble go-home episode lacks hype on major Rumble stakes

This week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw has wrapped. Let’s take a stroll down memory lane and relive some of the madness. -I was looking for a little more intensity and a little less goofiness in the weigh-in segment with Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley. Lashley brought it, but Lesnar was overly dismissive, which tempered Lashley’s intensity. If this is part of the story and Lashley goes over on Saturday because Lesnar wasn’t taking him seriously, then fine. Otherwise, this wasn’t a segment with a consistent tone.
1/25 NXT 2.0 REPORT: Hazelwood’s live alt-perspective on big six-woman tag team match, two Dusty Cup matches, Sikoa vs. Boa falls count anywhere, OllieJayy performs, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... REPORT BY BRUCE LEE HAZELWOOD (@B_Lee253), PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR. Tonight after the show, I join Tom Stoup to break down the show with emails. •STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 15 MINUTES AFTER THE SHOW CONCLUDES. •CALL: (515) 605-9345. •EMAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: pwtorchnxt@gmail.com. •IF...
Becky Lynch responds to Ronda Rousey WWE return rumors

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Becky Lynch took to Twitter on Tuesday and commented on the circulating Ronda Rousey return rumors. Lynch said she has been wondering if Rousey would show up again and that the WWE Raw Women’s Championship was doing great. Reports...
