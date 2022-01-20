ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burnout vs depression: Which one are you?

 6 days ago
Credit: CC0 Public Domain.

Burnout is a state of emotional, physical, and mental exhaustion caused by excessive and prolonged stress.

It occurs when you feel overwhelmed, emotionally drained, and unable to meet constant demands.

Depression is a mood disorder that causes a persistent feeling of sadness and loss of interest and can interfere with your daily functioning.

People with burnout don’t always have depression. But burnout may increase the risk of someone getting depression.

Burnout can usually be resolved by taking time away from the activities that cause you stress.

On the other hand, depression is a mental health condition that doesn’t usually go away on its own. You can combat burnout by taking breaks, setting limits, and exercising.

Has your burnout led to your depression?

People who are burned out can become depressed. It can start as burnout and progress to depression.

Are you curious whether you’re burnout, depressed or both? This video will provide you some information.

This is not professional advice, please seek out a professional if you need help.

This video is created for educational purposes and awareness around different topics. Video may or may not be able to go fully in-depth in such a limited time.

If you care about mental health, please read studies that drinking tea may cut depression in older people, and this drug can swiftly reduce depression and suicidal thoughts.

Source: Psych2Go (Shared via CC-BY)

