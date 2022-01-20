ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patient 'glued own teeth' as dentists drop NHS work

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNHS dentistry is "hanging by a thread" with some patients facing two-year waits for check-ups, the British Dental Association has said. Department of Health data analysed by the BBC shows almost 1,000 dentists working in 2,500 roles across England and Wales left the NHS last year. One woman told...

