Syracuse, N.Y. – Sen. Kirsten Gilliband, D-New York, said today some sort of U.S. military response may be necessary if Russia invades Ukraine. “We do not want to start a world war and we do not want to get involved in another ground war,” Gillibrand said. “But if (Russia President Vladimir) Putin does start a military incursion then President Biden will have to respond in some kind.”

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO