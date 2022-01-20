ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman Says Bail Reform Is Leading To Uptick In Violent Crime

By Jennifer McLogan
CBS New York
CBS New York
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sNE4I_0dqPk3Br00

MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — From jail to bail, the Nassau County Executive is making it clear he wants changes to the state’s bail reform laws.

A week after lobbying lawmakers in Albany, Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman signed a local executive order regarding bail reform.

“At the bottom of every press release, it will state if that individual had been released on that no bail status and now he’s being re-arrested,” Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said.

Nassau’s police commissioner has been directed to disclose in daily reports the pending criminal case data and bail status of those re-arrested.

Blakeman will also post that information on the county website.

As CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reports, he’s beating the drum on the cashless bail law that he says is eroding public safety and leading to an uptick in violent crime.

“Judges should have the discretion to take a look at all the facts and make a determination … I think that the people are fed up,” Blakeman said.

Fed up because of statistics, he claims.

Between July 2020 and June 2020, in 20% of bail-related cases, the person released was re-arrested, and 430 recidivist defendants were re-arrested for violent felony with a firearm.

Blakeman says bail reform is why he was elected and why Nassau’s GOP district attorney swept into office.

Others question if public shaming will solve recidivism.

“Those individuals’ names being publicly available is pointless and exploitation … This is not gonna achieve the result that Mr. Blakeman wants,” defense attorney Bruce Barket said.

CBS2 spoke with voters both Democrat and Republican.

“I don’t think bail reform is working out well,” one person said.

“They come out and they commit the same crimes again,” another person said.

“The community here wants stricter reform,” another person said.

Blakeman predicts the midterm elections will be disastrous for Democrats unless they come together to compromise on or repeal the bail reform laws.

State statistics show only a small percentage of defendants released without bail commit another crime, and in some cases, judges with discretion have decided on no bail.

This story originally appeared on Jan. 19, 2022.

Comments / 3

Related
wshu.org

Nassau police will publicize the names of defendants not given bail who are rearrested

Continuing his criticism of bail reform, Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said his police department will begin issuing daily reports of people arrested who were not given bail on the previous charge. Blakeman says he hopes the publicity will cause state lawmakers to roll back reforms passed in 2019 that expanded the number of crimes for which judges cannot impose a cash bail.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Nassau County, NY
City
Albany, NY
Nassau County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Mineola, NY
longisland.com

Blakeman Signs Executive Orders on School, County Worker Mask Mandates

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman recently signed three Executive Orders with the support of elected officials and members of various school boards, and parents beside him. The first Executive Order signed by County Executive Blakeman will give local school boards the power to decide whether to require mask mandates in...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

Laura Parker Russo Pleads Not Guilty To Allegedly Administering COVID Vaccine To Teen Illegally

MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A Long Island biology teacher faces up to four years in prison, accused of injecting a neighbor’s son with what’s believed to be a coronavirus vaccine. As CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reports, during her arraignment, a judge signed an order telling the Sea Cliff mother to stay away from the 17-year-old friend of her son. The Long Island science teacher accused of giving a COVID vaccine to a 17-year-old neighbor without the consent of his parents had her day in court. Flanked by her husband, Laura Parker Russo walked swiftly away after pleading not guilty to an E felony,...
SEA CLIFF, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bail Reform#Violent Crime#Fed#Gop#Republican#Democrats
longisland.com

Nassau Executive Blakeman Holds Space Heater Safety Demonstration Following Tragic Bronx Fire

Recently, Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman joined Chief Fire Marshal Michael Uttaro, Assistant Chief James Hickman, President of Fire Commission Frank DeBobes, Nassau Fire Education Center Chief Instructor John Murray, and the Nassau County Police Department Arson and Bomb Squad to host a demonstration for residents at the Nassau County Fire Service Academy in Old Bethpage to show what happens if you don't use space heaters safely.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Herald Community Newspapers

Anissa Moore appointed Nassau Deputy County Executive

Anissa Moore, the first Black to be elected president of the Long Beach city council and a leader of the Black community in the city, has been appointed deputy Nassau County Executive, County Executive Bruce Blackman’s office confirmed Friday. Moore, 51, was appointed deputy county executive for health and...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
CBS Minnesota

Interim MPD Chief Amelia Huffman Says Her Focus Will Be On Violent Crime

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After a turbulent two years, there has been a change at the top at the Minneapolis Police Department. Chief Medaria Arradondo retired Saturday, replaced by interim Police Chief Amelia Huffman. It’s no secret that Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey wanted Arradondo to stay on for another term. But Arradondo, who gets high marks for running the department during a challenging 20 months since George Floyd was murdered, decided to leave the force. The mayor says he will now conduct a nationwide search for a replacement. But in the meantime, Frey appointed Huffman as interim chief. Huffman was Arradondo’s pick, and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
74K+
Followers
19K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy