ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

MiamiCoin has now raised $24.7 million... but who will benefit?

investing.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe company that sets up the infrastructure to get Bitcoin dividends into the hands of citizens is CityCoins, an open-source protocol that provides fundraising mechanisms for cities. MiamiCoin has now raised $24.7 million......

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
decrypt.co

FTX US Now Valued at $8 Billion After Raising $400 Million Series A

FTX US has raised a $400 million Series A round, valuing the firm at $8 billion. The U.S. arm of FTX plans to expand its derivatives offerings, add stock trading, and provide NFT game infrastructure. FTX US, the United States-based division of the rising cryptocurrency exchange, announced today that it...
STOCKS
finextra.com

Personetics raises $85 million

Personetics, an Israel-based fintech that uses AI to help financial institutions boost customer personalisation and engagement, has raised $85m in growth funding from Thoma Bravo. Personetics' proprietary AI software platform analyses customer financial data and behaviour in real-time. Banks can then use a host of tools to create personalised marketing...
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

AppX Raises $1.3 Million

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Delhi-based startup AppX has raised $1.3 million in a recent funding round led by Ycombinator, Global Founders Capital, Rocket Internet, Soma Capital, Shrug VC, Lenny Rachitsky, James Beshara and TDV Partners. The funds will be utilized to help more creators monetize, roll out tokens and expand business internationally.
TECHNOLOGY
Entrepreneur

Curefoods Raises $62 Million

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Curefoods, India’s fastest growing Cloud kitchen company, announced an investment of $62 million today. Iron Pillar, Chiratae Ventures, Sixteenth Street Capital, Accel Partners and Binny Bansal participated in the round. While $52 million came in equity funding, $10 million came in debt financing from Alteria Capital, BlackSoil Capital and Trifecta Capital.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Miamicoin#Citycoins#Union Bank#Metaco#Ibm#Unionbank#Opera Launches#Crypto#Opra#Sec
Entrepreneur

Praan Raises $1.56 Million Funding

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Committed to mitigating urban air pollution through the use of outdoor air purification systems, California and Mumbai-based startup Praan has raised funding of $1.56 million led by Social Impact Capital, with participation from Better Capital, Paradigm Shift Capital and Avaana Capital, Quality of Life Investments Texas (Angel Syndicate).
BUSINESS
dailyhodl.com

Investment Banking Giant Issues Bitcoin (BTC) and Crypto Warning, Says Correction Could Start Multi-Year Bear Winter: Report

Analysts at investment banking giant Union Bank of Switzerland (UBS) are reportedly warning that a confluence of factors could see crypto prices remaining depressed for years. According to Business Insider, the UBS analysts said in a note to clients that plans by the Federal Reserve Bank to hike interest rates will make Bitcoin (BTC) less attractive to investors who bought BTC as a store of value.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Philippines
utahbusiness.com

Journeyfront raises a $13.4 million Series A

On Thanksgiving Day Journeyfront, an American Fork hiring software company closed a $13.4 Million Series A investment round. The round was led by Elevation Capital (India and Salt Lake City), with participation from Orchard Ventures (Utah) and Connetic Ventures (Kentucky). Several individual investors also participated in the round: Brad Bonham, CEO of Walker Edison, Dave Grow, President of Lucid Software, Ryan Westwood, CEO of Simplus, and Simon Chan, Founder of Salesforce-acquired Prediction IQ; Matt Marsh and Brian Gornick, Co-Founders and Managing Partners of Charles Thayne Capital; Thomas Lehrman, Managing Partner of Teamworthy Ventures; and Bart Skalla, CFO of Revroad.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
dailyhodl.com

Biden Administration Preparing To Release Government-Wide Strategy for Dealing With Digital Assets: Report

The Biden administration is reportedly expected to take sweeping action on the digital asset space in the weeks ahead. According to a new Bloomberg report, a number of unnamed insiders reveal that senior administration officials plan to unveil an executive order that will provide details on the regulatory, economic and national security risks posed by digital assets.
U.S. POLITICS
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock rises Tuesday, outperforms market

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) rose 1.98% to $45.43 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.22% to 4,356.45 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.19% to 34,297.73. The stock's rise snapped a three-day losing streak. Bank of America Corp. closed $4.65 below its 52-week high ($50.08), which the company reached on January 10th.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy