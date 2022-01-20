MiamiCoin has now raised $24.7 million... but who will benefit?

On Thanksgiving Day Journeyfront, an American Fork hiring software company closed a $13.4 Million Series A investment round. The round was led by Elevation Capital (India and Salt Lake City), with participation from Orchard Ventures (Utah) and Connetic Ventures (Kentucky). Several individual investors also participated in the round: Brad Bonham, CEO of Walker Edison, Dave Grow, President of Lucid Software, Ryan Westwood, CEO of Simplus, and Simon Chan, Founder of Salesforce-acquired Prediction IQ; Matt Marsh and Brian Gornick, Co-Founders and Managing Partners of Charles Thayne Capital; Thomas Lehrman, Managing Partner of Teamworthy Ventures; and Bart Skalla, CFO of Revroad.
