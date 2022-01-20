State Republicans call for end to vaccine mandates
ALBANY - Republicans in the state Senate say it's time to end the mandates on vaccines, and change them to guidelines instead. Minority Leader Rob Ortt was joined by other senators,...wnyt.com
100% on 🎯! Absolutely yes! It’s time! This state has become the most taxed, tyrannical state in the nation. We need to move forward!
Thank you Republican Ortt !!you have my support, and I'm a health care worker in a Nursing Home, we are tired of being told what to do with our bodies, many doctors I work with told us the vaccine is bad for our bodies, it has many flaws
Wish I had known about it. I would have gone there with a crowd. Enough is enough. What are we gonna do, be complicit forever, wear a mask forever. Come on people, take the mask off. It’s time. Who does this Governor think she is.If you were vaccinated, boosted, why worry, right. Doesn’t do you any good, you can still get Covid. The mask isn’t gonna make a difference. We need to start living again. This government is creating a country of scarretty (spelling) cats.
