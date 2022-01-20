ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State Republicans call for end to vaccine mandates

Cover picture for the articleALBANY - Republicans in the state Senate say it's time to end the mandates on vaccines, and change them to guidelines instead. Minority Leader Rob Ortt was joined by other senators,...

Janie Collins
6d ago

100% on 🎯! Absolutely yes! It’s time! This state has become the most taxed, tyrannical state in the nation. We need to move forward!

Novah
5d ago

Thank you Republican Ortt !!you have my support, and I'm a health care worker in a Nursing Home, we are tired of being told what to do with our bodies, many doctors I work with told us the vaccine is bad for our bodies, it has many flaws

joanne
5d ago

Wish I had known about it. I would have gone there with a crowd. Enough is enough. What are we gonna do, be complicit forever, wear a mask forever. Come on people, take the mask off. It’s time. Who does this Governor think she is.If you were vaccinated, boosted, why worry, right. Doesn’t do you any good, you can still get Covid. The mask isn’t gonna make a difference. We need to start living again. This government is creating a country of scarretty (spelling) cats.

roselawgroupreporter.com

Arizona governor signs executive order banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates for government employees

Governor Doug Ducey has signed an executive order banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates for employees, but healthcare institutions are exempt from the rule. The governor issued an executive order on Dec. 15, stating “No person shall be required by this state, or any city, town or county to obtain a COVID-19 vaccine, but a health care institution licensed pursuant to A.R.S. Title 36, Chapter 4 may require the institution’s employees to be vaccinated.”
ARIZONA STATE
Reuters

U.S. Supreme Court rejects House Republicans' challenge to pandemic-era voting rules

WASHINGTON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a challenge by Republican lawmakers to pandemic-related proxy voting rules set by Speaker Nancy Pelosi in the Democratic-led House of Representatives that were tailored to limit exposure to COVID-19. The voting rules, implemented in May 2020, allow members of the 435-seat House to serve as proxies for colleagues in quarantine or otherwise unable to cast floor votes in the chamber. House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy and other lawmakers had asked the Supreme Court to reverse a lower court decision that allowed the remote voting rules to remain in effect.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Illinois expected to withdraw vaccine, testing mandate on larger public employers after Supreme Court ruling

(The Center Square) – Following the U.S. Supreme Court ruling against the Biden administration’s vaccine or testing mandate on private businesses, Illinois is expected to withdraw their mandate, which mirrored the federal one. The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday blocked the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate on private sector...
ILLINOIS STATE
Wyoming News

OSHA to withdraw vaccine, testing mandate

(The Center Square) – The U.S. Occupational Health and Safety Administration said Tuesday it will withdraw its Vaccination and Testing Emergency Temporary Standard on Wednesday for businesses with more than 100 employees after a U.S. Supreme Court decision. On Jan. 13, the U.S. Supreme Court, in a 6-3 decision, said OSHA couldn’t enforce the standard without Congressional approval. The high court allowed a separate mandate to stand for certain health care workers. ...
U.S. POLITICS
BBC

Carhartt facing calls for boycott over vaccine mandates

Carhartt, the work wear and outdoor gear maker, is facing calls for a boycott among conservatives opposed to its vaccine mandate for staff. The outcry comes amid fierce debate in the US over Covid-19 jabs. This month, the US Supreme Court said the government could not force large employers to...
INDUSTRY
Axios

Federal judge blocks Biden's vaccine mandate for federal workers

A federal judge in Texas blocked the Biden administration from enforcing its coronavirus vaccine mandate for federal workers on Friday, citing the outcome of last week's Supreme Court ruling that nullified the administration's vaccine-or-test requirement for large employers. Why it matters: It's a blow to President Biden's efforts to increase...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Smaller crowd than expected protests vaccine mandates in Washington DC

A smaller crowd than expected arrived in Washington DC to protest vaccine mandates and pandemic restrictions. A permit issued by the National Park Service revealed that the rally organisers thought that as many as 20,000 people would attend, but The Washington Post estimated that a group of several thousand had made it to the National Mall by Sunday afternoon. The group of mostly unmasked protesters gathered in a city that has instituted both mask and vaccine mandates to protest measures to battle the Covid-19 pandemic, which has killed more than 865,000 Americans to date. The seven-day average of new...
PROTESTS
WHEC TV-10

Judge rules Hochul's mask mandate unconstitutional; NY files appeal

The ruling applies specifically to the statewide mandate issued by Gov. Hochul. Individual entities like businesses and school districts' abilities to choose to enforce masking aren't impacted by this ruling. As of Monday night, some area school districts were already alerting parents that they are choosing to enforce their own...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
cw34.com

State ends appeal in health worker vaccine case

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (News Service of Florida) — After a U.S. Supreme Court ruling this month that backed the Biden administration, Florida has dropped its appeal in a legal fight against federal COVID-19 vaccination requirements for health-care workers. Attorney General Ashley Moody’s office filed a motion Friday to dismiss an...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
FL Radio Group

Lemondes Calls on State to End Bail Reform

Assemblyman John Lemondes joined his Republican colleagues in the Assembly and Senate Tuesday to call for an end to bail reform for what they claim are the “dangerous effects it has had on civil society.”. Lemondes, who calls himself a strong proponent of public safety and law enforcement, says...
POLITICS
WNYT

Hochul, state Republicans continue to disagree on mask rules

Tuesday afternoon, Gov. Hochul said she commends the stay on the state's mask mandate. But New York Republicans are calling on her to introduce the mask rule into the legislature instead of continuing to pursue it in court. At a briefing Tuesday afternoon, before a stay was issued on the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Staten Island Advance

Democrat-controlled N.Y. Legislature to take over redrawing district lines for Senate, Assembly, Congress

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York’s Democrat-controlled Legislature will take over line drawing for state Senate, Assembly, and congressional district lines after a first-of-its kind independent commission failed to find a compromise. After the Legislature rejected a pair of dueling map proposals from the commission’s Democratic-associated and Republican-associated...
STATEN ISLAND, NY

