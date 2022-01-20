ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Sustainable Athleisure Market Size Is Projected To Reach $53,431.5 Million By 2030 | Allied Market Research

Las Vegas Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAllied market research offers a latest published report on "Global Sustainable Athleisure Market, 2021-2030". In addition, the report on the global Sustainable Athleisure Market sizing & forecasting, Y-o-Y growth analysis, and market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and trends covering the overall prospect of the market. A...

www.lasvegasherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
texasguardian.com

Japan Household Appliance Market Size is Expected to Reach $27,979.0 Million by 2025 | Allied Market Research

Allied market research offers a latest published report on "Japan Household Appliance Market, 2018-2025". In addition, the report on the Japan Household Appliance Market sizing & forecasting, Y-o-Y growth analysis, and market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and trends covering the overall prospect of the market. A detailed...
MARKETS
texasguardian.com

U.S. Home Decor Market Expected to Reach $158,929.1 Million by 2027-Allied Market Research

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "U.S. Home Decor Market by Product Type, Income Group, Price, Distribution Channel & Category: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027," The U.S. home decor market size was valued at $125,813.0 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $158,929.1 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.0% from 2020 to 2027. In 2019, the floor covering segment accounted for significant contribution in the U.S. home decor market share, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% throughout the forecast period.
MARKETS
bestnewsmonitoring.com

ATHLEISURE MARKET: THE ULTIMATE RESEARCH REPORT COVERED PROJECTED VALUE, FORECAST VALUE, CAGR RATE AND MORE..

The demand and strategies for the Global Athleisure Market are expected to be high over the next ten years. Considering this growth, we provide the building factors of this market research report. The global Athleisure Industry research report analyzes, tracks, and presents the global market size of key players in each region of the world. In addition, the report provides data of major market players in the Athleisure markets.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

China Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Size Is Projected to Reach USD 405.5 Million at a CAGR Of 22.8% by 2028 | Rising incidence of diabetes

High prevalence of diabetes is driving growth of the continuous glucose monitoring devices. According to the International Diabetes Federation in November 2019, around 463 million adults in the age group of 20 to 79 years are diagnosed with diabetes in 2019, and it is estimated that the total diabetes population will reach nearly 700 million by 2045 globally.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
atlantanews.net

U.S. Cleaning Products Market To Reach $2.89 Billion By 2030: Allied Market Research

Increase in awareness toward health and hygiene, rise in disposable income, fast-paced urbanization, rise in population, increase in consumer spending, and surge in the number of households fuel the growth of the U.S. cleaning products market. The COVID-19 pandemic affected the U.S. cleaning products market due to lockdown, travel restrictions, and demand to keep surroundings clean.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Next-Generation Firewall Market to Reach $6,719.56 Million by 2025, Says Allied Market Research

Next Generation Firewall is an advanced firewall that offers additional features such as Active Directory integrated support, reliable malware filtering, SSH and SSL inspection. This technology has the ability to detect and block complex attacks through port, protocol, and application-level security measures. These firewalls are implemented on several models, including software and hardware. Organizational priorities over online applications and SaaS services are insufficient to provide effective network security, raising security concerns about regular port and protocol inspection. This ongoing migration of IT workloads to clouds such as Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform, coupled with the complexity of hybrid network architectures, is a trend in the Next-Generation Firewall Market that drives market growth. ..
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Investment Banking Giant Issues Bitcoin (BTC) and Crypto Warning, Says Correction Could Start Multi-Year Bear Winter: Report

Analysts at investment banking giant Union Bank of Switzerland (UBS) are reportedly warning that a confluence of factors could see crypto prices remaining depressed for years. According to Business Insider, the UBS analysts said in a note to clients that plans by the Federal Reserve Bank to hike interest rates will make Bitcoin (BTC) less attractive to investors who bought BTC as a store of value.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Trends#Market Segments#Market Intelligence#Allied Market Research#News And Strategies#Middle East Africa
Fortune

Doctor predicts half the world will have omicron within a month, but WHO warns it’s ‘dangerous’ to assume it’s the end of the pandemic

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The relentless global surge of the Omicron coronavirus variant may infect half of the world’s population by March 2022, according to a prominent scientist writing in a major medical journal.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Country
Indonesia
Country
France
Country
Spain
Country
India
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
The Independent

Race begins to recover $100m F-35 stealth technology from the bottom of South China Sea

The US Navy has begun “making arrangements” to recover the wreckage of an F-35C Lightning II jet fighter that slammed into an aircraft carrier during a failed landing, fell off the edge of the flight deck and plunged into the sea. The combat fighter crashed while trying to land on the USS Carl Vinson on Monday, leaving the $100m jet and its stealth technology up for grabs on the bottom of the ocean floor.A spokesman for the 7th Fleet, which is based in Japan, confirmed to The Independent that they had begun planning for the aircraft’s salvage from the...
MILITARY
AFP

China shrugs off IMF warnings on zero-tolerance Covid approach

Beijing shrugged off IMF warnings about the economic impact of its aggressive anti-Covid policy, saying on Wednesday that China has achieved "significant results" and is a key driver of global growth. The International Monetary Fund lowered its growth outlook for China and the rest of the world on Tuesday and said Beijing's zero-Covid policy -- which has seen entire cities locked down over a handful of cases -- has spurred a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy. It might be time for Beijing to "recalibrate" its stance in order to ease pressure on global supply chains and economic growth, the fund's newly-installed first deputy managing director Gita Gopinath told AFP. But Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said the country's "status as an important engine of global economic growth has not changed," adding that Beijing has achieved "significant results" in its economic rebound and boosting global economic recovery.
PUBLIC HEALTH
iheart.com

New COVID Variant Is On The Rise As Omicron Declines

A sub-variant of the omicron strain is reportedly in at least 40 countries and pushing the previous strain aside as its surge has finally declined slightly. The "stealth" omicron variant -- any many scientists have referred to it -- has been difficult to identify due to a lack of genetic characteristics used to initially identify the omicron variant, according to World Health Organization member Vipin M. Vashishtha.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy