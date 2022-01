OMAHA (DTN) -- March corn is up 1 3/4 cents per bushel, March soybeans are down 13 1/4 cents, March KC wheat is up 23 cents, March Chicago wheat is up 18 cents and March Minneapolis wheat is up 10 3/4 cents. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 667.94 points and March crude oil is down $1.76 per barrel. The U.S. Dollar Index is up 0.220 and February gold is up $10.70 per ounce. With 30 minutes to go until the close, the soy complex is suffering losses on falling Brazilian production ideas and falling crude oil prices. Wheat and corn are getting some support from the geopolitical Russia-Ukraine standoff. As the equities markets melt down on expectations of rate increases to ward off inflation, ag commodities are mostly seen as a good investment in times of high inflation.

AGRICULTURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO