The global emulsified fuel market size was valued at $13.8 billion in 2020, and projected to reach $20.8 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2030. The emulsified fuel market is expected to grow at a rapid pace in North America during the projected period. Increased investments in enhanced oil recovery techniques, as well as ongoing discoveries of new hydrocarbon resources, can be attributed to the growth of the market in the region.

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO