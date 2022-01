CHICAGO (CBS) — With a new coach at the helm, the Chicago State basketball program is doing something they haven’t done in years: win. CBS 2’s Jackie Kostek has more from the Jones Convocation Center. Obviously getting my first college win was a big-time tremendous milestone for me.” For Chicago State, getting the dub to open the season wasn’t just a milestone for new head coach Gerald Gillion, it was for the program which had lost its previous 28 games. “We look at every game as a building block to just keep it going, just continue to reach our mark,” Gillion said. At 6-13 on...

