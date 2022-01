The director of 2018's God of War has commented on the possibility of this year's forthcoming sequel, God of War Ragnarok, coming to PC in the future. As of today, God of War has been released on PC, making it the first time that the game has been playable on a non-PlayStation platform. And while this release is something that has pleased a large number of fans, many have continued to wonder if Sony would opt to also do the same thing with God of War Ragnarok down the road. While no such plans for a PC port of Ragnarok have yet to be confirmed, it sounds like it could be feasible.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO