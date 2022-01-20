ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meetings and Notices for Jan. 20

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere will be a Town Administrative meeting on Jan. 21 at 2 p.m. at Town Hall. The Town Planning Commission will meet on Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. at Town Hall to discuss a swimming pool ordinance. The Town Architectural Review Board...

NOTICE The Cooper Township Board of Supervisors meetings will be

The Cooper Township Board of Supervisors meetings will be held at 3924 Kylertown Drifting Highway at the township building. The meetings will be held the first Monday of each month beginning at 7:00 PM. If a holiday falls on the first Monday, then the meeting will be the following Tuesday. The next meetings are as follows:
City Meetings Are Virtual Until Further Notice

Mayor David Grant has declared that it is not prudent or practical to hold City Council meetings, or other public meetings of the City, in-person. Per State Statute, if a health pandemic is declared meetings may be held by telephone or other electronic means. Until further notice, meetings will take place virtually. Members of the public are always welcome to watch meetings on Cable Channel 16 and online via the City's website. For those who wish to address the Mayor and Council during the public inquiry portion of the agenda, or other formal public hearing, they should do so via Zoom; at the appropriate time, they will be admitted to the meeting and allowed to make their comments. A Zoom link will be included for each Council meeting on the first page of the agenda. Members of the public are always welcome to contact the City Council outside of meetings, their contact information can be found on the City Council Directory. City Hall will remain open during normal business hours (8:00 am to 4:30 pm Monday through Friday, excluding holidays), but will be closed during non-business hours.
PUBLIC NOTICE: Town Board Meeting Dates for 2022

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, the Town Board of the Town of Coeymans establishes the following dates in 2022 as Town Board Meetings. These meetings will take place on Thursday evenings, the second and fourth week of each month, unless otherwise noted, commencing at 6:00p.m. January 13th & 27th. February 10th...
Notice of Public Meeting on Hammond Avenue Reconstruction Project

The City of Superior is seeking public input on the Hammond Avenue Reconstruction that will take place, starting in 2023, on Hammond Avenue between Belknap and North 28th Street. Please visit the project website for more information: https://superiorhammondave.com/
Boundary change talks have Rappahannock Supervisors questioning: ‘What’s the town willing to provide in exchange?’

As the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors begins to consider the Town of Washington’s request to enter into an agreement to expand its corporate limit, some Supervisors are contemplating the possibility of brokering a deal with town officials in exchange for support of the measure. But Washington appears unwilling...
