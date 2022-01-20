Meetings and Notices for Jan. 20

Mayor David Grant has declared that it is not prudent or practical to hold City Council meetings, or other public meetings of the City, in-person. Per State Statute, if a health pandemic is declared meetings may be held by telephone or other electronic means. Until further notice, meetings will take place virtually. Members of the public are always welcome to watch meetings on Cable Channel 16 and online via the City's website. For those who wish to address the Mayor and Council during the public inquiry portion of the agenda, or other formal public hearing, they should do so via Zoom; at the appropriate time, they will be admitted to the meeting and allowed to make their comments. A Zoom link will be included for each Council meeting on the first page of the agenda. Members of the public are always welcome to contact the City Council outside of meetings, their contact information can be found on the City Council Directory. City Hall will remain open during normal business hours (8:00 am to 4:30 pm Monday through Friday, excluding holidays), but will be closed during non-business hours.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 13 DAYS AGO