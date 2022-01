It’s official: it’s Timo Meier’s world and we’re all just living in it. To no one’s surprise, Meier has been named the NHL’s Third Star of the Week for his five-goal performance in the San Jose Sharks’ 6-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Jan. 17. His five goals set a new franchise record, but he wasn’t honored with a star just for that game (although, I personally feel like he deserved the First Star for it).

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO