YouTube has defended its decision to remove its like count from videos, a decision it admits was “controversial”.Last year, YouTube announced that it would no longer be showing the number of people who had clicked to downvote a certain video. It would still show the number of likes – and collect the dislike information to show to video creators and use in its algorithm – but it would stop people being able to see it.Now in a letter from Susan Wojcicki, YouTube’s chief executive, the company has defended the decision. It came amid discussion of a number of priorities for the coming...

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 19 HOURS AGO