ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

British Vogue Gets Backlash On Feb 2022 Cover For “Muting” Skin Tones Of African Models

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
Majic 94.5
Majic 94.5
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wZHQL_0dqPbX1H00

Under the helm of Black editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, British Vogue has become one of the most forward-thinking publications in fashion — some even prefer it over the more popular and preceding American edition.

The UK haute couture magazine aimed to go even further in innovation by putting a cast of all-African dark-skinned models on the cover for February 2022, including Adut Akech Bior, Amar Akway, Majesty Amare, Akon Changkou, Maty Fall Diba, Janet Jumbo, Abény Nhial, Nyagua Ruea and Anok Yai.

However, while some saw the move as revolutionary, others felt the creative direction of the editorial downplayed the cover stars natural features by muting out their skin tones and putting wigs on their heads that hid the real texture of their hair.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by British Vogue (@britishvogue)

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER . SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE .

When the cover was first revealed last week on January 13, hordes of fashion aficionados flocked to social media to give their critiques on the execution. The Instagram post received over 400,000 likes, including one from pop star Ariana Grande and a comment from renowned designer Marc Jacobs that simply referred to it as “beyond.” Cover star Adut Akech Bior, who got the honor of a solo cover as well, also gave her stamp of approval by writing in the comments that it was “So so so special.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by British Vogue (@britishvogue)

Unfortunately not everyone felt the same joy and appreciation of seeing dark-skinned women represented on the cover of British Vogue, but not due to the reasons that you’re probably thinking. On the same Instagram post, one user wrote in the comments, “We are too far along in the movement for me to applaud this. I was fearful of commenting because Vogue is a model’s dream so bravo to the ladies. Art directors, stylists, editors: this photo is gloomy and doesn’t highlight the models’ beauty. And the wigs? Really? Thank you but try again,” garnering over 300 likes from those that agreed. WNBA veteran Mistie Bass also took issue with the hair choice, writing, “I’m confused as to why not one is wearing a natural hairstyle???,” while also adding, “Beyond that that shades of black are incredibly beautiful!”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Twitter proved to be way more critical of the cover, with many loving the idea of British Vogue using African models with darker skin tones but slamming the publication for the jet-black attire and wigs with hair texture more synonymous with white woman.

Take a look below at some of the standout tweets we saw from those who felt offended by the Feb 2022 cover of British Vogue , and let us know which side of the argument you agree with:

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:


HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

1. I showed this to my 12 year old daughter and asked for her comment and all she could say was that “their hair looks atrocious” Clearly SHE doesn’t feel recognised or affirmed or inspired here. I wonder who does. #DoBetter #misrepresentation

via @TeamSussex

2. No natural African hair? No african hair styles? No Afro? But wigs!! That black Colour and lighting is horrendous

via @Te_Madd

3. That British vogue cover gives me the ick. It’s very weird when the vogues of the world use blackness as a costume/prop. Those models are beautiful black women but something about the lighting and composition gives me high fetish not fashion.

via @Qew3000

4. As a Black woman who is darker, I am thrilled to see these models on the cover of @BritishVogue , getting the representation they deserve However, I am disappointed that many of their skin tones are portrayed in an inaccurate and over-dramatized fashion (1/6)

via @Ade_Osinubi

5. Look I’m a fan of British Vogue since Mr Enninful became EIC but I’m honestly not sure why this cover is not well-lit & why the models are made to be mannequin-esque & we lose their features & beauty. Vogue as a whole really struggles with lighting & shooting black women but WHY?

via @LesegoTlhabi

6. In this video, you can see that the models have different shades and coloring. But @BritishVogue has had them all darkened to the same shade on the cover. Why? We come in all shades of Beauty.

via @NyxGreenfyre

7. hot take incoming: That British Vogue cover is composed of beautiful melanated women, but poorly lit and shot.

via @DocDre

8. I miss her on twitter.. but Christiana Mbakwe-Medina summed it up perfectly! I will buy the magazine because I adore the models but the cover is a travesty.. British Vogue usually gets it so right with their Black models.. but this right here… awful

via @MissTeeOfficial

9. I don’t think anyone is wrong (except the colorist/anti black women crews) about the British Vogue cover. Two things can be right at the same time. Is it weird how they darkened the photos? Yes. Is the cover beautiful? Yes.

via @TheSSEmpress

10. Casting dark skin people and editing them charcoal black in every editorial is not appreciation nor is it the pinnacle of inclusivity fashion wants it to be. And it is becoming more and more trendy. I rest my case

via @EMTrehab_center

Comments / 153

stormie 7
5d ago

I'm a black woman. the model are magnificent Queens. but the styling is Hideous on this cover. and the hair why it looks like a joke. they should have hired a styled that bring out the natural beauty of those ladies. I feel like the company drop the ball on this. it look like they slap them on the cover so everyone can shut up about the company racism

Reply(13)
30
Vertopian Gaming
4d ago

who ever decided this looks good needs to be fired, they used way too much dark colors to the point I can barely see the models,it's like they are hiding them if anything

Reply(1)
17
BlaQue Queen
4d ago

As a dark skinned woman I absolutely despise this photo and a photographer who doesn't understand color... If in fact the beautiful skin tone of the models were the main goal... you don't put them in dark colors on a dark hue... Dark tones absorb light... not enough time to get into the horrid hair styles...Buut had they put them on a plain white back ground and they all were in vibrant colors, even with the hair styles... Would've killed this....The entire shoot was horrible... but they're the professionals so😏

Reply(3)
25
Related
Footwear News

Venus Williams Models Sleek Leather Pants and Pointed-Toe Boots on Instagram

Venus Williams layered leather looks in her latest post. The tennis legend and FN’s May cover star posted to her Instagram page on Tuesday in a chic look. She paired black high-waisted leather pants with a white spaghetti strap tank top that popped against the edgy black pants in her photo. Her pants, courtesy of Givenchy, featured a bootcut leg opening with stitching along the calf. Williams added a thick black wristwatch to her look and carried a black leather Lanvin purse to round out the outfit. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Venus Williams (@venuswilliams) When it came...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Zaya Wade Strikes a Fierce Pose Modeling Fendi Marble Pant Set & Square-Toe Boots

Zaya Wade gives a lesson in matching patterns with her latest look. The social influencer posted a photo on Instagram yesterday that showed the fashion it-girl in an eye-catching getup. For the ensemble, Wade slipped into a matching multicolored marble printed Fendi pant set that featured small pleats. The suit fits loosely and the pants have a flowy demeanor that feels trendy and stylish. She accessorized with a colorful beaded necklace. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zaya Wade (@zayawade) Shoe-wise, Wade opted for a pair of cream-colored square-toed boots that added a perfect amount of color contrast while...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Elle

10 Of André Leon Talley’s Most Iconic Fashion Moments

André Leon Talley, who has sadly died aged 73, was a legend in many respects. He was the first black man to ever hold the title of Creative Director at Vogue, an early, outspoken and constant champion of diversity in the fashion industry and one of the most respected fashion journalists in the world with a career spanning five decades.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anok Yai
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Edward Enninful
Vogue

The 7 Most Exciting Hair Trends For 2022

All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. New year, new you. That’s how the saying goes, isn’t it? One way to refresh your look – and how you feel –...
HAIR CARE
Glamour

The '70s Bob Is the Cutest Cheek-Framing Chop

Wanna know why the ‘70s bob has got it going on? It takes the classic bob that we know and love, then adds some retro flair and personality. Unless you've been living under a rock, you'll know that the whole '70s aesthetic is back in a big way (see also: The Shag, The Farrah Flip and the psychedelic prints that have been infiltrating fashion trends). The era steadily gained popularity throughout 2021, when we sought color and escapism and it remains a core reference for 2022.
HAIR CARE
TheConversationAU

André Leon Talley dreamed of a life 'in the pages of Vogue, where bad things never happened'

Every time we see a “fashion moment”, we use the words of André Leon Talley, from his description of Galliano’s 1994 Japonisme show. Talley, who died yesterday age 73, was a flamboyant, over-the-top figure from the fashion industry, inclined to snobbery and rather overbearing. He had a longstanding love of French culture and the cross-fertilisation of fashion, art, poetry and life. Most prominently, he worked at Condé Nast for four decades, where, as creative director and editor-at-large of Vogue, he shaped the way we understand and talk about fashion. Born in Washington in 1948, Talley was raised by his modest grandmother in segregated...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue

A Famous Photo Of Grace Jones Inspired The Beauty Looks In British Vogue’s February 2022 Cover Story

“African women and their elegance is at the centre of this beauty look,” make-up artist Ammy Drammeh says. “That elegance is innate, you know? They’re not trying, they just are.” For British Vogue’s February 2022 cover shoot, Drammeh set about enhancing the unique elegance of each African model spotlighted in the story – simple, yet show-stopping.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Models#Backlash#American#All African#Instagram A#Britishvogue#Instagram Twitter
Footwear News

Zaya Wade Serves Serious Style in Teddy Bear Sweater, Red Mini Skirt and Heavy-Duty Boots

Zaya Wade is back again with an Instagram that serves style. The 14-year-old daughter of NBA star Dwyane Wade, who wife Gabrielle Union is her stepmother, posted to her social media on Wednesday with a series of photos. In the set, she wore an oversized bright red sweater from Heaven by Marc Jacobs that included burgundy stripes and gold teddy bear designs. Wade paired the sweater with a matching red mini skirt. She added a charm necklace to her look and carried a mini Coach shoulder bag with playful patches, going with the youthful theme of the outfit. View this...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

Images of the Week: The Fashion World Mourns André Leon Talley

This week, the legendary Vogue fashion editor André Leon Talley died at the age of 73. A true trailblazer, Talley was the first Black creative director at Vogue, and previously worked with Diana Vreeland and Andy Warhol. “The loss of André is felt by so many of us today: the designers he enthusiastically cheered on every season, and who loved him for it; the generations he inspired to work in the industry, seeing a figure who broke boundaries while never forgetting where he started from; those who knew fashion, and Vogue, simply because of him; and, not forgetting, the multitude of colleagues over the years who were consistently buoyed by every new discovery of André’s, which he would discuss loudly, and volubly—no one could make people more excited about the most seemingly insignificant fashion details than him,” said Anna Wintour on Wednesday.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
WNBA
NewsBreak
Instagram
Refinery29

‘Hair Frosting’ Is Replacing Balayage In London Salons & It’s So Natural

Though we're not far into 2022, London's most talented hair experts have been busy cementing the colour trends that are going to take the year by storm. There's 'French glossing' (a modern take on the ombre look, which promises to transform dull, dry hair), 'expensive brunette' (inspired by Selena Gomez) and 'warm honeycomb' (because blonde will always be in vogue). But one LA-inspired hair colour movement is slowly trickling down into top UK salons — and it's set to take over from one of the most requested colour appointments, balayage.
HAIR CARE
fashionista.com

Must Read: British 'Vogue' Celebrates African Models, a New York State Senator Discusses The Fashion Act

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday. British Vogue celebrates African models with its February 2022 cover. British Vogue's February 2022 cover features a group of nine young African models — Amar Akway, Majesty Amare, Akon Changkou, Nyagua Ruea, Abény Nhial, Maty Fall, Janet Jumbo, Adut Akech and Anok Yai — with the goal of "redefining what it is to be a model." Styled by Edward Enninful and photographed by Rafael Pavarotti, the shoot illustrates how, "with a new generation of African models in the spotlight, fashion is at last embracing what it is to be truly global," as Funmi Fetto puts it in the accompanying story. {British Vogue}
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

Remembering André Leon Talley, a Fashion Oracle and an Entirely Original Man

André Leon Talley's reputation preceded him—how could it not? A swaggering fashion oracle shaped by the legendary Diana Vreeland, for whom he worked at the Costume Institute of the Met, spraying mannequins gold for “Romantic and Glamorous Hollywood Design” and interpreting her cryptic injunctions (and to whom he later read by her bedside when her eyesight failed her, each fueled by thimblefuls of vodka), and in Warhol’s legendary Factory, and in the scrappy trenches at the Paris frontline of Women’s Wear Daily, and as the recipient of a Gatsby confetti of crepe de chine shirts from his intimate friend Karl Lagerfeld, and the confidences of Loulou de la Falaise and Betty Catroux and Tina Chow and Paloma Picasso and Diane von Furstenberg.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Majic 94.5

Majic 94.5

3K+
Followers
914
Post
644K+
Views
ABOUT

Home of Rickey Smiley in the Morning and the real sound of Dallas!

 https://majic945.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy