It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in New Jersey over the past year or so and supermarkets are certainly no exception. The calendar had just barely flipped over to January when news broke that an Acme store in Middlesex County would be closing on February 3rd. There, Albertson's, which owns the Acme chain, cited "real estate concerns" as the reason that store was closing.

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ ・ 26 MINUTES AGO