GET Bus reducing service next month due to COVID-19, staffing shortages

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. ( KGET ) — Golden Empire Transit will be running on a reduced service schedule beginning next month due to COVID-19 and staffing shortages, the agency announced Wednesday.

The reduced service starts Sunday, Feb. 6 and will remain in effect until further notice, according to GET. The GET Board approved the reduced service during their regular board meeting on Tuesday.

Fixed route buses will operate daily from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

On-demand Paratransit will operate daily for medical appointments or necessities only following the weekend schedule of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Officials said they will “continue to provide an essential service to the community and are taking extraordinary precautions to protect the health and safety of riders and employees.”

Riders can call 661-869-2438, download the Transit App or visit getbus.org for more information.

