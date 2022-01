Xbox Game Pass. We couldn’t be without it now, right?. For a relatively small monthly fee, it grants us access to hundreds of games. New and old. Good and excellent. Indie and AAA. Essentially, no matter what type of game you want to play, there’ll be something to scratch your itch on Game Pass. It really is one of the best things to come out of modern console gaming.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO