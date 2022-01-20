ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sustainable Athleisure Market Size Is Projected To Reach $53,431.5 Million By 2030 | Allied Market Research

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAllied market research offers a latest published report on "Global Sustainable Athleisure Market, 2021-2030". In addition, the report on the global Sustainable Athleisure Market sizing & forecasting, Y-o-Y growth analysis, and market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and trends covering the overall prospect of the market. A...

North America French Fries Market Top Companies Analysis To Grow Your Business in 2026

North America French Fries Market by Product, Age Group and Distribution Channel: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026," the North America French Fries market size was valued at $7,758.9 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% to reach $ 9,948.3 million in 2026. The frozen segment was the most prominent segment in 2018 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.
Food Minerals Market 2021 Size, Share, Revenue, Growth Opportunities, Trends and Demand by 2030

Minerals are inorganic nutrients that cannot be biologically synthesized, and are essential for overall growth. Most of the mineral elements which organisms ingest are in the form of simple compounds. Various minerals consist of phosphorus, calcium, zinc, iron, magnesium, and potassium. These components help to keep the immune system strong and protect the body from different diseases. The body uses minerals to perform various functions from building strong bones to nerve impulse transmission. Lack of nutrient-rich food increases the demand for these minerals.
Hotel Channel Management Software Market is Going to Boom with Amadeus Hospitality, Hotelogix, Hoteliers.com

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Hotel Channel Management Software Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are SiteMinder, STAAH, Amadeus Hospitality, D-edge, Cubilis (Stardekk), RateTiger (eRevMax), Oracle, Hotel Spider (Tourisoft), SynXis (Sabre), Vertical Booking, Cloudbeds (Myallocator), DerbySoft, Beds24, RoomCloud, SabeeApp, Hotel Link, FrontDesk Master, Octorate, RateGain (Dhisco), Omnibees, Previo, EZee Centrix, AxisRooms, Hotelogix, Hirum, Base7booking (Mews), Cultuzz, ResOnline, Hoteliers.com & Wubook etc.
Automotive Software Market 2022 Actionable Strategy & Insights

The leading market players analyzed in the automotive software market report include Airbiquity Inc., Atego Systems Inc. (PTC), Microsoft Corporation, Autonet Mobile, Inc., Adobe Inc., Wind River Systems, Inc., Blackberry Limited, Goggle, Green Hills Software, and Montavista Software. These market players have adopted different strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to strengthen their stand in the industry.
Food Thickeners Market Shows Huge Demand and Future Scope Including Top Players 2023

Food Thickeners Market by Type, Source, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, by 2023, the global food thickeners market is estimated to reach $15,150 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from during the forecast period. In 2016, the starch segment accounted for more than two-thirds share of the global market.
Optical Switches Market 2022 Size, Share Industry Trends, Growth, Development Status, Future Plans Analysis by 2027| Key Companies Analysis- Cisco Systems, Inc., D-Link Corporation

Allied Market Research published a report on the "Optical Switches Market By Type (Electro-optic Switching, Acousto-optic Switching, Thermo-optic Switching, Liquid Crystal-based Switching, MEMS-based Switching, and Others), Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Enterprise and Large Enterprise), Application (Circuit Switching, Testing, Multiplexing, Cross-connects, and Signal Monitoring), Industry Vertical (Government & Defense, IT & Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Manufacturing, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". It offers a comprehensive study of the global market size & forecast, segmental analysis, region-wise outlook, competitive landscape, market opportunities, dynamic factors that affect the market growth, and key industry trends.
Smart Card Market Key Business Opportunities, Impressive Growth Rate and Development Analysis to 2030

Allied Market Research published a report on the "Smart Card Market By Type (Contact, Contactless, and Dual Interface) and End User (BFSI, Telecommunication, Healthcare, Government, Transportation, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027". It offers a comprehensive study of the global market size & forecast, segmental analysis, region-wise outlook, competitive landscape, market opportunities, dynamic factors that affect the market growth, and key industry trends.
Fintech Lending Market is Going to Boom | Stripe, Kabbage, Credit Karma

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Fintech Lending Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Fintech Lending market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
Predictive Analytics Software Market May Set New Growth Story | Anodot, Sisense, Radius

Latest business intelligence report released on Global Predictive Analytics Software Market, covers different industry elements and growth inclinations that helps in predicting market forecast. The report allows complete assessment of current and future scenario scaling top to bottom investigation about the market size, % share of key and emerging segment, major development, and technological advancements. Also, the statistical survey elaborates detailed commentary on changing market dynamics that includes market growth drivers, roadblocks and challenges, future opportunities, and influencing trends to better understand Predictive Analytics Software market outlook.
Pension Fund Market Is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth in Near Future

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Pension Fund Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Pension Fund market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
Personal Training Software Market to See Booming Growth | Mindbody, Vagaro, DataTrak

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Personal Training Software Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Personal Training Software market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
Broadband Data Card Market Is Booming Worldwide | Zte, Sierra Wireless, D-Link

Latest business intelligence report released on Global Broadband Data Card Market, covers different industry elements and growth inclinations that helps in predicting market forecast. The report allows complete assessment of current and future scenario scaling top to bottom investigation about the market size, % share of key and emerging segment, major development, and technological advancements. Also, the statistical survey elaborates detailed commentary on changing market dynamics that includes market growth drivers, roadblocks and challenges, future opportunities, and influencing trends to better understand Broadband Data Card market outlook.
Asset Allocation Consulting Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | Wilshire Consulting, Deloitte, Mercer, Oliver Wyman

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Asset Allocation Consulting Market with latest edition released by AMA. Asset Allocation Consulting Market Comprehensive Study is an expert and top to bottom investigation on the momentum condition of the worldwide Asset Allocation Consulting industry with an attention on the Global market. The report gives key insights available status of the Asset Allocation Consulting producers and is an important wellspring of direction and course for organizations and people keen on the business. By and large, the report gives an inside and out understanding of 2021-2026 worldwide Asset Allocation Consulting Market covering extremely significant parameters.
Food for Special Medical Purpose (FSMP) Market Is Booming Worldwide | Bayer, MeadJohnson, Nestle, Danone Nutricia

The Food for Special Medical Purpose (FSMP) market is structured within the product, geographical approaches with an aims to deliver detailed outline regarding the trends and market development scenario to outpace market with relevant strategies. Food security has been and will continue to be a key driver of socio-political priorities at global, regional and national level. To drive sustainable growth, Food for Special Medical Purpose (FSMP) manufacturers need to develop strategies to enhance end users experience. A wide list of manufacturers profiling are considered in the survey like Nestle, Danone Nutricia, Abbott, Bayer, MeadJohnson, Ajinomoto, BOSSD, LESKON & EnterNutr.
Smart Outdoor TV Market to See Booming Growth | Seura, Platinum, SkyVue, Cinios

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Smart Outdoor TV Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Smart Outdoor TV market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
Venture Capital Management Software Market Is Booming Worldwide with Carta, Ledgy, Diligent Equity, Kushim

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Venture Capital Management Software Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Venture Capital Management Software market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
Connected Car Market Analysis | Global Forecast 2026

According to the new market research report "Connected Car Market by Service ICE & EV (OTA, Navigation, Cybersecurity, Multimedia Streaming, Social Media, e-Call, Autopilot, Home Integration), Form, Market (OE, Aftermarket), Network, Transponder, Hardware and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″, Published by MarketsandMarkets™, Connected Car Market size is projected to reach USD 57.6 billion by 2026, from an estimated USD 24.0 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 19.1%, from 2021 to 2026.
Anti-aging Services Market Worth Observing Growth | Beiersdorf AG, Cutera, Cynosure

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Anti-aging Services Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Anti-aging Services market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
Industrial Transformer Market Future Prospects 2028 | ABB, Alstom Power, Siemens Energy

The Latest Released Industrial Transformer market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Industrial Transformer market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Industrial Transformer market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as ABB, Alstom Power, Siemens Energy, Acme Electric, Altrafo, CELME, Crompton and Greaves, EREMU, GE, MACE, Schneider, SPX & YangZhou Power Electric.
Large Format Printer Market Overview Key Futuristic Trends and Competitive Landscape | AGFA-GEVAERT, Canon Inc., Durst Group AG

Large Format Printer Market Advancement, Growth Prospects, Target Audience, and Segmentation | Covid-19 Impact Analysis. Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Large Format Printer Market by Offering (Printer, Software, and Service), Printing Technology (Inkjet Printing and Toner Based Printing (Laser Systems)), Print Width (11″ TO 24″, 24″ TO 36", 34″ TO 44″, 44″ TO 60″, 60″ TO 72″, and Above 72″), Ink Type (Aqueous, Solvent, UV-Curable, Dye Sublimation, Latex, and Others), and Application (Apparels & Textiles, Signage, Advertising, Décor, CAD & Technical Printing, Construction, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030".
