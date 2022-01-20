ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LNG Storage Tank Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants- McDermott, Wartsila, Linde

 6 days ago

The Latest Released LNG Storage Tank market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global LNG Storage Tank market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and...

Connected Car Market Analysis | Global Forecast 2026

According to the new market research report "Connected Car Market by Service ICE & EV (OTA, Navigation, Cybersecurity, Multimedia Streaming, Social Media, e-Call, Autopilot, Home Integration), Form, Market (OE, Aftermarket), Network, Transponder, Hardware and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″, Published by MarketsandMarkets™, Connected Car Market size is projected to reach USD 57.6 billion by 2026, from an estimated USD 24.0 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 19.1%, from 2021 to 2026.
MARKETS
Hotel Channel Management Software Market is Going to Boom with Amadeus Hospitality, Hotelogix, Hoteliers.com

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Hotel Channel Management Software Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are SiteMinder, STAAH, Amadeus Hospitality, D-edge, Cubilis (Stardekk), RateTiger (eRevMax), Oracle, Hotel Spider (Tourisoft), SynXis (Sabre), Vertical Booking, Cloudbeds (Myallocator), DerbySoft, Beds24, RoomCloud, SabeeApp, Hotel Link, FrontDesk Master, Octorate, RateGain (Dhisco), Omnibees, Previo, EZee Centrix, AxisRooms, Hotelogix, Hirum, Base7booking (Mews), Cultuzz, ResOnline, Hoteliers.com & Wubook etc.
SOFTWARE
Digital Therapeutics Market In Europe Becoming Larger and Massively Growing up with CAGR of 20.6%

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Europe Digital Therapeutics Market by Application, Product, and Sales Channel: Europe Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026," the Europe digital therapeutics market size was valued at $0.50 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $2.27 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 20.6% from 2019 to 2026. The diabetes segment accounted more than one-fifth of the total market share in 2018.
BUSINESS
OTA Transmission Platform Market Predicted to Tank $121 Million by 2026

The over-the-air (OTA) transmission is a digital platform that allows television and radio broadcasters to broadcast wirelessly. The OTA transmission platform is expected to empower broadcasters to broadcast 4k videos along with 3D multichannel sound through wireless transmission platforms. Hence, the increase in demand from users for better picture and higher audio quality drives the demand for OTA transmission platform. Moreover, the combination of Over the Air (OTA) and Over the Top (OTT) is further anticipated to create major growth opportunities for the market, as it is expected to enable users to access content from any platform.
CELL PHONES
Hair Shampoo Market Size is Projected to Reach $44,378.8 Million by 2030, Business and Future Opportunity

Allied market research offers a latest published report on "Global Hair Shampoo Market, 2021-2030". In addition, the report on the global Hair Shampoo Market sizing & forecasting, Y-o-Y growth analysis, and market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and trends covering the overall prospect of the market. A detailed...
HAIR CARE
Hybrid PV Inverter Market to Eyewitness Huge Growth by 2028 | Imeon Energy, SolarEdge, KACO New Energy, Sungrow

The recent research publication on Global Hybrid PV Inverter market provides insights about evolution of the competitive environment, the lifecycle stage and opportunities. The survey with Hybrid PV Inverter investors & stakeholders in this sector, from APAC, EMEA and the Americas, reveals information such as large-scale projects with regulatory factors by country, subsidies, tax incentives and direct investment. Along with this activity comes a stream of Hybrid PV Inverter M&A activity and growth, as producers strive to stay ahead of the curve. Some of the established and new companies profiled in the study are SMA, Delios, Zucchetti Centro Sistemi, KACO New Energy, Imeon Energy, SolarEdge, Sungrow, Huawei, Fronius, GoodWe, Tsun, Ginlong Technologies, SolaX & Fimer etc.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
India Logistics Automation Market Size 2021-2026: Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "India Logistics Automation Market Size: Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the india logistics automation market exhibited robust growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 16% during 2021-2026. We are...
INDUSTRY
Portable Mini Fridge Market Size is Projected to Reach $1,748.9 Million By 2025, Says Allied Market Research

Allied market research offers a latest published report on "Global Portable Mini Fridge Market, 2018-2025". In addition, the report on the global Mini Fridge Market sizing & forecasting, Y-o-Y growth analysis, and market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and trends covering the overall prospect of the market. A...
MARKETS
Optical Switches Market 2022 Size, Share Industry Trends, Growth, Development Status, Future Plans Analysis by 2027| Key Companies Analysis- Cisco Systems, Inc., D-Link Corporation

Allied Market Research published a report on the "Optical Switches Market By Type (Electro-optic Switching, Acousto-optic Switching, Thermo-optic Switching, Liquid Crystal-based Switching, MEMS-based Switching, and Others), Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Enterprise and Large Enterprise), Application (Circuit Switching, Testing, Multiplexing, Cross-connects, and Signal Monitoring), Industry Vertical (Government & Defense, IT & Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Manufacturing, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". It offers a comprehensive study of the global market size & forecast, segmental analysis, region-wise outlook, competitive landscape, market opportunities, dynamic factors that affect the market growth, and key industry trends.
MARKETS
Ginger Market Seeking Growth From Emerging Markets, Research Factors

Ginger is widely used as a spice and condiment for adding flavor to food, and has been used among many cultures in traditional herbal medicine. Ginger contains chemicals that can reduce nausea and inflammation. Ginger has antibacterial, antifungal, antiviral, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant properties which help in reducing the process of aging. It is also used in menstrual cramps, arthritis, diabetes, headaches, and migraine. Ginger is used as a flavoring agent in foods and beverages industry. It is manufactured in many countries such as India, China, Indonesia, and Brazil that have moist and tropical conditions. It comes in various forms such as raw ginger, dry ginger, blanched dry ginger, ginger powder, ginger oil, ginger candy, and ginger wine.
MARKETS
Global Mattress Market to Reach US$ 49.2 Billion between 2022- 2027 | Growth Rate: CAGR 6.20%

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Mattress Market Report 2022: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast Till 2027," finds that the global mattress market reached a value of US$ 34 Billion in 2021. A mattress is a rectangular pad used for supporting the back of a reclining person. Generally placed on top of a bed base, it includes a fastened quilted cloth base comprising straw, cotton, foam rubber, or a framework of metal springs for enhanced support and comfort. It aids in minimizing factors, such as irritability, headaches and stress, that deteriorate the sleep quality of individuals.
MARKETS
Agriculture Analytics Market 2022, Estimation, Key Player, Portfolio, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2028

According to Fusion Market Research (FMR), the Global Agriculture Analytics Market accounted for $590.03 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $2,461.65 million by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period. Rising government initiatives to set up modern agricultural techniques and growing need for livestock management are the factors driving the market growth. However, the high capital investment may hinder market growth.
AGRICULTURE
Hydrogen Tanks Market Projected to Show Strong Growth | Worthington Industries, CNG FUEL SYSTEMS, Hexagon Composites, MAHYTEC

Global Hydrogen Tanks Market Research Report 2016-2026 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The influencing Factors of growth and regulations with respect to the usage of the information, availability of highly reliable products in the market, and increase in operational efficiency of Hydrogen Tanks Players.The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing dynamics of Global Hydrogen Tanks Market . As per study key and emerging players of this market are Doosan Mobility Innovation, Worthington Industries, Inc., MAHYTEC, NPROXX, CNG FUEL SYSTEMS, Hexagon Composites ASA & Steelhead Composites.
MARKETS
Industrial Transformer Market Future Prospects 2028 | ABB, Alstom Power, Siemens Energy

The Latest Released Industrial Transformer market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Industrial Transformer market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Industrial Transformer market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as ABB, Alstom Power, Siemens Energy, Acme Electric, Altrafo, CELME, Crompton and Greaves, EREMU, GE, MACE, Schneider, SPX & YangZhou Power Electric.
MARKETS
Sales Tax Software Market to See Massive Growth by 2028 | Avalara, Vertex, SOVOS, EGov Systems

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Sales Tax Software Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Avalara, Vertex, Inc., SOVOS, AccurateTax.com, EGov Systems, CFS Tax Software, Xero, Thomson Reuters, Exactor, Wolters Kluwer, FedTax, Sales Tax DataLINK, PrepareLink LLC, LumaTax, LegalRaasta.com, Service Objects etc.
SOFTWARE
Electric Oral Care Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2022-2028 | Colgate Palmolive, P&G, Water Pik, Panasonic

The latest research on "Electric Oral Care Report 2022" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the "Market".
MARKETS
Financial Guarantee Market Size, Share, Industry Overview and Forecast 2022-2030 | Barclays, Bank of Montreal, Citibank

Allied Market Research published a report on the "Financial Guarantee Market by Product Type (Bank Guarantees, Documentary Letter of Credit, Standby Letter of Credit (SBLC), Receivables Financing, and Others), Enterprise Size (Small Enterprises, Medium-sized Enterprises, and Large Enterprises), and End User (Exporters and Importers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". It offers a comprehensive study of the global market size & forecast, segmental analysis, region-wise outlook, competitive landscape, market opportunities, dynamic factors that affect the market growth, and key industry trends.
MARKETS
Credit Card Payments Market Size, Share, Sales Volume and Revenue Growth Analysis Research Report 2027

Allied Market Research published a report on the "Credit Card Payments Market By Card Type (General Purpose Credit Cards and Specialty & Other Credit Cards), Application (Food & Groceries, Health & Pharmacy, Restaurants & Bars, Consumer Electronics, Media & Entertainment, Travel & Tourism and Others), and Provider (Visa, MasterCard, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028". It offers a comprehensive study of the global market size & forecast, segmental analysis, region-wise outlook, competitive landscape, market opportunities, dynamic factors that affect the market growth, and key industry trends.
MARKETS

