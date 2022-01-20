Leather Chemicals Market Growth by Region, Chemicals Type, End User, Forecast and Industry worth $11.0 billion by 2027

The over-the-air (OTA) transmission is a digital platform that allows television and radio broadcasters to broadcast wirelessly. The OTA transmission platform is expected to empower broadcasters to broadcast 4k videos along with 3D multichannel sound through wireless transmission platforms. Hence, the increase in demand from users for better picture and higher audio quality drives the demand for OTA transmission platform. Moreover, the combination of Over the Air (OTA) and Over the Top (OTT) is further anticipated to create major growth opportunities for the market, as it is expected to enable users to access content from any platform.

CELL PHONES ・ 17 HOURS AGO