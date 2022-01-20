ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leather Chemicals Market Growth by Region, Chemicals Type, End User, Forecast and Industry worth $11.0 billion by 2027

Cover picture for the articleThe report by Allied Market Research on the leather chemicals market provides a wide-ranging study of the global market size & forecast, region-wise outlook, segmental study, competitive landscape, market opportunities, major drivers, and key industry trends. As per the report, the global leather chemicals industry was exceeded at $7.5 billion in...

atlantanews.net

Chemical Sensors Market Analysis, Growth, Share, Market Trends, Forecast to 2027 | Impact of COVID-19

Chemical sensors convert the chemical information into electrical signals. These sensors are small and affordable, making it suitable for usage in small-scale applications and cramped conditions. Chemical sensors are used in numerous industries like automotive, food & beverage, wastewater management, etc. The rapid global expansion of these industries has accelerated the global market. Also, the increasing number of vehicles has posed severe challenges against the authorities. They have introduced stringent rules to overcome this factor, for which chemical sensors are among the major parts.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Global Mattress Market to Reach US$ 49.2 Billion between 2022- 2027 | Growth Rate: CAGR 6.20%

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Mattress Market Report 2022: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast Till 2027," finds that the global mattress market reached a value of US$ 34 Billion in 2021. A mattress is a rectangular pad used for supporting the back of a reclining person. Generally placed on top of a bed base, it includes a fastened quilted cloth base comprising straw, cotton, foam rubber, or a framework of metal springs for enhanced support and comfort. It aids in minimizing factors, such as irritability, headaches and stress, that deteriorate the sleep quality of individuals.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Digital Therapeutics Market In Europe Becoming Larger and Massively Growing up with CAGR of 20.6%

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Europe Digital Therapeutics Market by Application, Product, and Sales Channel: Europe Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026," the Europe digital therapeutics market size was valued at $0.50 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $2.27 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 20.6% from 2019 to 2026. The diabetes segment accounted more than one-fifth of the total market share in 2018.
BUSINESS
thedallasnews.net

OTA Transmission Platform Market Predicted to Tank $121 Million by 2026

The over-the-air (OTA) transmission is a digital platform that allows television and radio broadcasters to broadcast wirelessly. The OTA transmission platform is expected to empower broadcasters to broadcast 4k videos along with 3D multichannel sound through wireless transmission platforms. Hence, the increase in demand from users for better picture and higher audio quality drives the demand for OTA transmission platform. Moreover, the combination of Over the Air (OTA) and Over the Top (OTT) is further anticipated to create major growth opportunities for the market, as it is expected to enable users to access content from any platform.
CELL PHONES
thedallasnews.net

Smart Pulse Oximeters Market is Estimated to Experience Rapid Rise in Coming Years

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research titled, Smart Pulse Oximeter Market by Product Type, and Geography: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2026, the global smart pulse oximeter market is poised to reach $1,268 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.2% from 2018 to 2026. Fingertip pulse oximeters segment is expected to dominate the global smart pulse oximeters market in 2019.
ELECTRONICS
thedallasnews.net

Hotel Channel Management Software Market is Going to Boom with Amadeus Hospitality, Hotelogix, Hoteliers.com

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Hotel Channel Management Software Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are SiteMinder, STAAH, Amadeus Hospitality, D-edge, Cubilis (Stardekk), RateTiger (eRevMax), Oracle, Hotel Spider (Tourisoft), SynXis (Sabre), Vertical Booking, Cloudbeds (Myallocator), DerbySoft, Beds24, RoomCloud, SabeeApp, Hotel Link, FrontDesk Master, Octorate, RateGain (Dhisco), Omnibees, Previo, EZee Centrix, AxisRooms, Hotelogix, Hirum, Base7booking (Mews), Cultuzz, ResOnline, Hoteliers.com & Wubook etc.
SOFTWARE
thedallasnews.net

Upper Limb Prosthetics Market to Worth $1.04 Billion by 2030 | By Product, Business & Application

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Upper Limb Prosthetics Market by Product Type, Component, End User, and Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030," The global upper limb prosthetics market size was valued at $687.73 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $1,044.18 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.24% from 2021 to 2030.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Cellular M2M Market to Register Growth of ~17%, See Why

Latest published market study on Cellular M2M Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the Cellular M2M space, as well as what our survey respondents-all outsourcing decision-makers-predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimates size and trend analysis and identifying gaps and opportunities. Some of the players that are in coverage of the study are AT&T (U.S.), Verizon Communications (U.S.), Vodafone Group (UK), Sprint (U.S.), Amdocs (U.S.), China Mobile (China), Deutsche Telekom AG (Germany), Telefonica (Spain), Aeris Communications (Australia) & Sierra Wireless (Canada).
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

People Counting System Market to Eyewitness Huge Growth by 2030 | Hikvision, ShopperTrak, RetailNext, FLIR Systems

HTF MI Analyst have added a new research study on Title People Counting System Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028 with detailed information of Product Types [IR Beam, Thermal Imaging, Video Based & Others], Applications [Transportation, Commercial, Corporate and Education & Others] & Key Players Such as ShopperTrak, RetailNext, FLIR Systems, WINNER Technology, DILAX Intelcom GmbH, IRIS-GmbH, InfraRed Integrated Systems, Axiomatic Technology, Hikvision, Axis Communication AB, Countwise LLC, V-Count, Xovis AG, IEE S.A. & HELLA Aglaia Mobile Vision GmbH etc. The Study provides in-depth comprehensive analysis for regional segments that covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa with global outlook and includes Clear Market definitions, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies and plans. The facts and data are well presented in the People Counting System report using diagrams, graphs, pie charts, and other pictorial representations with respect to its current trends, dynamics, and business scope & key statistics.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Roofing Evolving Technology and Growth Outlook at a CAGR of 4.3 %

Government support for residential construction projects, rise in construction industry, rapid urbanization, and innovations in technologydrive the growth of the global roofing market. According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global roofing market generated $102.4 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $156.0 billion by 2030,...
CONSTRUCTION
thedallasnews.net

Healthcare BPO Market 2022 Industry Analysis, Segment & Forecast to 2028

According to Fusion Market Research (FMR), the Global Healthcare BPO Market is accounted for $5,811.94 million in 2021 and is expected to reach $53,568.88 million by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 32.0 % during the forecast period. Huge acceptance of mobile devices and social media and huge investments in data analytics by organizations are major factors driving the growth of the market. However, lack of availability of data scientists around the globe and privacy concerns of personal data, & data security problems are hampering the market.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Embedded Antenna Systems Market Valued $8.4 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 14.9%

According to the new research report the "Embedded Antenna Systems Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Antenna Type (Chip, Patch, PCB Trace and FPC), Connectivity (Wi-Fi/Bluetooth, GNSS/GPS, Cellular, LPWAN, and UWB), End User, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Embedded Antenna Systems Market was valued at USD 3.2 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 8.4 billion by 2027; it is anticipated to register a CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2027. The key factors driving the growth of the embedded antenna systems market include increasing adoption of embedded antenna in Internet of Things devices, increasing demand for low-power wide area (LPWA) networks in IoT applications, and others.
BUSINESS
thedallasnews.net

Sales Tax Software Market to See Massive Growth by 2028 | Avalara, Vertex, SOVOS, EGov Systems

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Sales Tax Software Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Avalara, Vertex, Inc., SOVOS, AccurateTax.com, EGov Systems, CFS Tax Software, Xero, Thomson Reuters, Exactor, Wolters Kluwer, FedTax, Sales Tax DataLINK, PrepareLink LLC, LumaTax, LegalRaasta.com, Service Objects etc.
SOFTWARE
thedallasnews.net

Retail Operations Software Market May Set New Growth Story | POPProbe, Askuity, BRdata, NovacTech

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Retail Operations Software Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Retail Operations Software market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
SOFTWARE
thedallasnews.net

Smart Outdoor TV Market to See Booming Growth | Seura, Platinum, SkyVue, Cinios

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Smart Outdoor TV Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Smart Outdoor TV market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Advanced Wound Care Market In U.S New Business Opportunities is Expected to Hit $4.97 Billion by 2028

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "U.S. Advanced Wound Care Market by Product, Application, and End User: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027," the U.S. Advanced Wound Care market Size was valued at $3.35 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $4.97 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.9% from 2020 to 2027. The chronic wounds segment accounted for more than two-third of the total advanced wound care market share in 2019.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Gourmet Salt Market (Latest Report) Business Planning, Innovation To See Latest Growth

Gourmet salt is considered to be high quality salt, different from standard table salt in size and texture to flake, flavor, and color. They are specialty salts, deliciously unique, and perfect for improving and enhancing ordinary dish or drink. Gourmet salt has travelled and reached to other countries worldwide because of the globalization and adapted by the consumers as they are highly influenced by western culture. Gourmet salt is becoming a vital ingredient in hotel industry as each kind of gourmet salt has its own specific functionality and gives specific taste and texture to the food.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Large Format Printer Market Overview Key Futuristic Trends and Competitive Landscape | AGFA-GEVAERT, Canon Inc., Durst Group AG

Large Format Printer Market Advancement, Growth Prospects, Target Audience, and Segmentation | Covid-19 Impact Analysis. Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Large Format Printer Market by Offering (Printer, Software, and Service), Printing Technology (Inkjet Printing and Toner Based Printing (Laser Systems)), Print Width (11″ TO 24″, 24″ TO 36", 34″ TO 44″, 44″ TO 60″, 60″ TO 72″, and Above 72″), Ink Type (Aqueous, Solvent, UV-Curable, Dye Sublimation, Latex, and Others), and Application (Apparels & Textiles, Signage, Advertising, Décor, CAD & Technical Printing, Construction, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030".
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Broadband Data Card Market Is Booming Worldwide | Zte, Sierra Wireless, D-Link

Latest business intelligence report released on Global Broadband Data Card Market, covers different industry elements and growth inclinations that helps in predicting market forecast. The report allows complete assessment of current and future scenario scaling top to bottom investigation about the market size, % share of key and emerging segment, major development, and technological advancements. Also, the statistical survey elaborates detailed commentary on changing market dynamics that includes market growth drivers, roadblocks and challenges, future opportunities, and influencing trends to better understand Broadband Data Card market outlook.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Venture Capital Management Software Market Is Booming Worldwide with Carta, Ledgy, Diligent Equity, Kushim

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Venture Capital Management Software Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Venture Capital Management Software market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
SOFTWARE

