The big follow-up story coming out of last night’s absurdly entertaining Chiefs-Bills NFL playoff game was the way it ended: the NFL’s overtime rules are kinda funky (the first team to score wins unless it’s on the very first drive, unless-unless the first drive results in a touchdown), and in a crazy game like that, you kinda don’t want to see a team walk it off without the other team even getting the ball once in overtime. The flip side is that, strictly speaking, it isn’t that the Bills didn’t get a chance AT ALL – they could still play defense, right? – so it wasn’t like the coin flip fully and completely determined the outcome.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO