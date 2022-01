Minerals are inorganic nutrients that cannot be biologically synthesized, and are essential for overall growth. Most of the mineral elements which organisms ingest are in the form of simple compounds. Various minerals consist of phosphorus, calcium, zinc, iron, magnesium, and potassium. These components help to keep the immune system strong and protect the body from different diseases. The body uses minerals to perform various functions from building strong bones to nerve impulse transmission. Lack of nutrient-rich food increases the demand for these minerals.

