ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

Global Hair Serum Market Expected to Reach $1,612.9 Million by 2026

thedallasnews.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a new report published by Allied Market Research titled, "Hair Serum Market by Nature, Product Type and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026," the hair serum market size was valued at $850.7 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $1,612.9 million by 2026, registering a...

www.thedallasnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Press

Global Industry Analysts Predicts the World Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market to Reach $56.9 Million by 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Feed Grade L-Carnitine - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Ginger Market Seeking Growth From Emerging Markets, Research Factors

Ginger is widely used as a spice and condiment for adding flavor to food, and has been used among many cultures in traditional herbal medicine. Ginger contains chemicals that can reduce nausea and inflammation. Ginger has antibacterial, antifungal, antiviral, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant properties which help in reducing the process of aging. It is also used in menstrual cramps, arthritis, diabetes, headaches, and migraine. Ginger is used as a flavoring agent in foods and beverages industry. It is manufactured in many countries such as India, China, Indonesia, and Brazil that have moist and tropical conditions. It comes in various forms such as raw ginger, dry ginger, blanched dry ginger, ginger powder, ginger oil, ginger candy, and ginger wine.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

North America French Fries Market Top Companies Analysis To Grow Your Business in 2026

North America French Fries Market by Product, Age Group and Distribution Channel: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026," the North America French Fries market size was valued at $7,758.9 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% to reach $ 9,948.3 million in 2026. The frozen segment was the most prominent segment in 2018 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Food Thickeners Market Shows Huge Demand and Future Scope Including Top Players 2023

Food Thickeners Market by Type, Source, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, by 2023, the global food thickeners market is estimated to reach $15,150 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from during the forecast period. In 2016, the starch segment accounted for more than two-thirds share of the global market.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Products#Natural Hair#Allied Market Research#Cagr
thedallasnews.net

Upper Limb Prosthetics Market to Worth $1.04 Billion by 2030 | By Product, Business & Application

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Upper Limb Prosthetics Market by Product Type, Component, End User, and Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030," The global upper limb prosthetics market size was valued at $687.73 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $1,044.18 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.24% from 2021 to 2030.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Commercial Auto Insurance Market Size, Share, Sales Volume and Revenue Growth Analysis Research Report 2027 | Aon plc, Aviva, AXA

Allied Market Research published a report on the "Commercial Auto Insurance Market By Distribution Channel (Brokers & Agents, Direct Response, Banks, and Others), Coverage Type (Third Party Liability Coverage and Collision/Comprehensive/Optional Coverage), and Vehicle Type (Light Goods Vehicle and Heavy Goods Vehicle): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030″t. It offers a comprehensive study of the global market size & forecast, segmental analysis, region-wise outlook, competitive landscape, market opportunities, dynamic factors that affect the market growth, and key industry trends.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Batch and Process Manufacturing ERP Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants SAP, NetSuite (Oracle), Sage Group

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Batch and Process Manufacturing ERP Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are SAP, NetSuite(Oracle), Sage Group, IFS AB, Infor, Aptean, Datacor, Deacom (ECi Software Solutions), OSAS (Aptean), Epicor, SYSPRO, BatchMaster Software, QAD, 3i Infotech, Focus Softnet, ESCAPE VELOCITY SYSTEMS, Mar-Kov Computer Systems & Compex Integrated Systems etc.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Cellular M2M Market to Register Growth of ~17%, See Why

Latest published market study on Cellular M2M Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the Cellular M2M space, as well as what our survey respondents-all outsourcing decision-makers-predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimates size and trend analysis and identifying gaps and opportunities. Some of the players that are in coverage of the study are AT&T (U.S.), Verizon Communications (U.S.), Vodafone Group (UK), Sprint (U.S.), Amdocs (U.S.), China Mobile (China), Deutsche Telekom AG (Germany), Telefonica (Spain), Aeris Communications (Australia) & Sierra Wireless (Canada).
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
Country
Spain
Country
India
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
Germany
Country
Brazil
Country
China
NewsBreak
Hair Care
thedallasnews.net

Smart Card Market Key Business Opportunities, Impressive Growth Rate and Development Analysis to 2030

Allied Market Research published a report on the "Smart Card Market By Type (Contact, Contactless, and Dual Interface) and End User (BFSI, Telecommunication, Healthcare, Government, Transportation, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027". It offers a comprehensive study of the global market size & forecast, segmental analysis, region-wise outlook, competitive landscape, market opportunities, dynamic factors that affect the market growth, and key industry trends.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Japan Household Appliance Market Size is Expected to Reach $27,979.0 Million by 2025 | Allied Market Research

Allied market research offers a latest published report on "Japan Household Appliance Market, 2018-2025". In addition, the report on the Japan Household Appliance Market sizing & forecasting, Y-o-Y growth analysis, and market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and trends covering the overall prospect of the market. A detailed...
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Financial Guarantee Market Size, Share, Industry Overview and Forecast 2022-2030 | Barclays, Bank of Montreal, Citibank

Allied Market Research published a report on the "Financial Guarantee Market by Product Type (Bank Guarantees, Documentary Letter of Credit, Standby Letter of Credit (SBLC), Receivables Financing, and Others), Enterprise Size (Small Enterprises, Medium-sized Enterprises, and Large Enterprises), and End User (Exporters and Importers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". It offers a comprehensive study of the global market size & forecast, segmental analysis, region-wise outlook, competitive landscape, market opportunities, dynamic factors that affect the market growth, and key industry trends.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Advanced Wound Care Market In U.S New Business Opportunities is Expected to Hit $4.97 Billion by 2028

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "U.S. Advanced Wound Care Market by Product, Application, and End User: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027," the U.S. Advanced Wound Care market Size was valued at $3.35 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $4.97 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.9% from 2020 to 2027. The chronic wounds segment accounted for more than two-third of the total advanced wound care market share in 2019.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Hair Shampoo Market Size is Projected to Reach $44,378.8 Million by 2030, Business and Future Opportunity

Allied market research offers a latest published report on "Global Hair Shampoo Market, 2021-2030". In addition, the report on the global Hair Shampoo Market sizing & forecasting, Y-o-Y growth analysis, and market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and trends covering the overall prospect of the market. A detailed...
HAIR CARE
thedallasnews.net

Electronic Toll Collection Market 2022 Actionable Strategy & Insights

Rise in demand for effective traffic management at toll collection center, and hype for cashless travelling propel the growth of the global electronic toll collection market. Key market players analyzed in the global electronic toll collection market report include Kapsch Group, Thales Group, Perceptics LLC, EFKON GmbH, Toshiba Corporation, Raytheon, Conduent LLC, Siemens AG, TransCore LP, and Cubic Transportation. These players have taken recourse to high-end market strategies such as partnerships, collaboration, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches to brace their stand in the industry.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Expert view: Renal denervation market still promises to grow by 48.5-GR

Renal Denervation Market Report, published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the global market was valued at $197 million in 2015, and is expected to reach $3,153 million by 2022, supported by a CAGR of 48.5% during the forecast period 2014 - 2022. Symplicity Renal Denervation System is estimated to continue generating highest revenue throughout the forecast period, owing to growing number of product approvals across the globe. Europe held the leading position in the global market in 2015, and is expected to maintain its lead in the future.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

OTA Transmission Platform Market Predicted to Tank $121 Million by 2026

The over-the-air (OTA) transmission is a digital platform that allows television and radio broadcasters to broadcast wirelessly. The OTA transmission platform is expected to empower broadcasters to broadcast 4k videos along with 3D multichannel sound through wireless transmission platforms. Hence, the increase in demand from users for better picture and higher audio quality drives the demand for OTA transmission platform. Moreover, the combination of Over the Air (OTA) and Over the Top (OTT) is further anticipated to create major growth opportunities for the market, as it is expected to enable users to access content from any platform.
CELL PHONES
thedallasnews.net

Hotel Channel Management Software Market is Going to Boom with Amadeus Hospitality, Hotelogix, Hoteliers.com

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Hotel Channel Management Software Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are SiteMinder, STAAH, Amadeus Hospitality, D-edge, Cubilis (Stardekk), RateTiger (eRevMax), Oracle, Hotel Spider (Tourisoft), SynXis (Sabre), Vertical Booking, Cloudbeds (Myallocator), DerbySoft, Beds24, RoomCloud, SabeeApp, Hotel Link, FrontDesk Master, Octorate, RateGain (Dhisco), Omnibees, Previo, EZee Centrix, AxisRooms, Hotelogix, Hirum, Base7booking (Mews), Cultuzz, ResOnline, Hoteliers.com & Wubook etc.
SOFTWARE
thedallasnews.net

Smart Outdoor TV Market to See Booming Growth | Seura, Platinum, SkyVue, Cinios

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Smart Outdoor TV Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Smart Outdoor TV market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Smart Pulse Oximeters Market is Estimated to Experience Rapid Rise in Coming Years

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research titled, Smart Pulse Oximeter Market by Product Type, and Geography: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2026, the global smart pulse oximeter market is poised to reach $1,268 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.2% from 2018 to 2026. Fingertip pulse oximeters segment is expected to dominate the global smart pulse oximeters market in 2019.
ELECTRONICS
thedallasnews.net

Personal Training Software Market to See Booming Growth | Mindbody, Vagaro, DataTrak

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Personal Training Software Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Personal Training Software market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy