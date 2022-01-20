ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Refrigerated Display Cases Market is Expected to Reach $20.8 Billion, Globally, by 2022

Refrigerated Display Cases Market Report, published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the global market is expected to garner $20.8 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 9.8% during the period 2016 to 2022. In terms of revenue, Europe dominates the global RDC market, with revenue share of around 32% in...

OTA Transmission Platform Market Predicted to Tank $121 Million by 2026

The over-the-air (OTA) transmission is a digital platform that allows television and radio broadcasters to broadcast wirelessly. The OTA transmission platform is expected to empower broadcasters to broadcast 4k videos along with 3D multichannel sound through wireless transmission platforms. Hence, the increase in demand from users for better picture and higher audio quality drives the demand for OTA transmission platform. Moreover, the combination of Over the Air (OTA) and Over the Top (OTT) is further anticipated to create major growth opportunities for the market, as it is expected to enable users to access content from any platform.
Eyewear Market is Estimated to Garner $141.3 billion, Globally, by 2020

Allied Market Research, forecasts that the global market is expected to garner $141.3 billion by 2020, registering a CAGR of 8.1% during the period 2015-2020. In 2014, North America was the highest revenue-generating region, accounting for 40.6% share of the overall eyewear market. In the same year, prescription glasses/spectacles held a lions share in the product type category. The women eyewear segment is anticipated to grow significantly, registering a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.
Upper Limb Prosthetics Market to Worth $1.04 Billion by 2030 | By Product, Business & Application

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Upper Limb Prosthetics Market by Product Type, Component, End User, and Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030," The global upper limb prosthetics market size was valued at $687.73 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $1,044.18 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.24% from 2021 to 2030.
Digital Therapeutics Market In Europe Becoming Larger and Massively Growing up with CAGR of 20.6%

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Europe Digital Therapeutics Market by Application, Product, and Sales Channel: Europe Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026," the Europe digital therapeutics market size was valued at $0.50 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $2.27 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 20.6% from 2019 to 2026. The diabetes segment accounted more than one-fifth of the total market share in 2018.
Food Thickeners Market Shows Huge Demand and Future Scope Including Top Players 2023

Food Thickeners Market by Type, Source, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, by 2023, the global food thickeners market is estimated to reach $15,150 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from during the forecast period. In 2016, the starch segment accounted for more than two-thirds share of the global market.
Credit Card Payments Market Size, Share, Sales Volume and Revenue Growth Analysis Research Report 2027

Allied Market Research published a report on the "Credit Card Payments Market By Card Type (General Purpose Credit Cards and Specialty & Other Credit Cards), Application (Food & Groceries, Health & Pharmacy, Restaurants & Bars, Consumer Electronics, Media & Entertainment, Travel & Tourism and Others), and Provider (Visa, MasterCard, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028". It offers a comprehensive study of the global market size & forecast, segmental analysis, region-wise outlook, competitive landscape, market opportunities, dynamic factors that affect the market growth, and key industry trends.
Embedded Antenna Systems Market Valued $8.4 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 14.9%

According to the new research report the "Embedded Antenna Systems Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Antenna Type (Chip, Patch, PCB Trace and FPC), Connectivity (Wi-Fi/Bluetooth, GNSS/GPS, Cellular, LPWAN, and UWB), End User, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Embedded Antenna Systems Market was valued at USD 3.2 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 8.4 billion by 2027; it is anticipated to register a CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2027. The key factors driving the growth of the embedded antenna systems market include increasing adoption of embedded antenna in Internet of Things devices, increasing demand for low-power wide area (LPWA) networks in IoT applications, and others.
Hotel Channel Management Software Market is Going to Boom with Amadeus Hospitality, Hotelogix, Hoteliers.com

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Hotel Channel Management Software Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are SiteMinder, STAAH, Amadeus Hospitality, D-edge, Cubilis (Stardekk), RateTiger (eRevMax), Oracle, Hotel Spider (Tourisoft), SynXis (Sabre), Vertical Booking, Cloudbeds (Myallocator), DerbySoft, Beds24, RoomCloud, SabeeApp, Hotel Link, FrontDesk Master, Octorate, RateGain (Dhisco), Omnibees, Previo, EZee Centrix, AxisRooms, Hotelogix, Hirum, Base7booking (Mews), Cultuzz, ResOnline, Hoteliers.com & Wubook etc.
Bangladesh Skin Care Products Market is Expected to Reach $2.12 Billion by 2027

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Bangladesh Skin Care Products Market by Product Type, Demographics, Age Group and Sales Channel: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 –2027," The key players profiled in the Bangladesh skin care products market include Unilever Group, Kohinoor Chemical Company...
North America French Fries Market Top Companies Analysis To Grow Your Business in 2026

North America French Fries Market by Product, Age Group and Distribution Channel: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026," the North America French Fries market size was valued at $7,758.9 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% to reach $ 9,948.3 million in 2026. The frozen segment was the most prominent segment in 2018 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.
Gourmet Salt Market (Latest Report) Business Planning, Innovation To See Latest Growth

Gourmet salt is considered to be high quality salt, different from standard table salt in size and texture to flake, flavor, and color. They are specialty salts, deliciously unique, and perfect for improving and enhancing ordinary dish or drink. Gourmet salt has travelled and reached to other countries worldwide because of the globalization and adapted by the consumers as they are highly influenced by western culture. Gourmet salt is becoming a vital ingredient in hotel industry as each kind of gourmet salt has its own specific functionality and gives specific taste and texture to the food.
Expert view: Renal denervation market still promises to grow by 48.5-GR

Renal Denervation Market Report, published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the global market was valued at $197 million in 2015, and is expected to reach $3,153 million by 2022, supported by a CAGR of 48.5% during the forecast period 2014 - 2022. Symplicity Renal Denervation System is estimated to continue generating highest revenue throughout the forecast period, owing to growing number of product approvals across the globe. Europe held the leading position in the global market in 2015, and is expected to maintain its lead in the future.
Digital Forensic Technology Market 2022, Industry Size, Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis and Forecast to 2028

A New Market Study, Titled "Digital Forensic Technology Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This global study of the Digital Forensic Technology Market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Digital Forensic Technology industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.
Roofing Evolving Technology and Growth Outlook at a CAGR of 4.3 %

Government support for residential construction projects, rise in construction industry, rapid urbanization, and innovations in technologydrive the growth of the global roofing market. According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global roofing market generated $102.4 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $156.0 billion by 2030,...
Sales Tax Software Market to See Massive Growth by 2028 | Avalara, Vertex, SOVOS, EGov Systems

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Sales Tax Software Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Avalara, Vertex, Inc., SOVOS, AccurateTax.com, EGov Systems, CFS Tax Software, Xero, Thomson Reuters, Exactor, Wolters Kluwer, FedTax, Sales Tax DataLINK, PrepareLink LLC, LumaTax, LegalRaasta.com, Service Objects etc.
Smart Card Market Key Business Opportunities, Impressive Growth Rate and Development Analysis to 2030

Allied Market Research published a report on the "Smart Card Market By Type (Contact, Contactless, and Dual Interface) and End User (BFSI, Telecommunication, Healthcare, Government, Transportation, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027". It offers a comprehensive study of the global market size & forecast, segmental analysis, region-wise outlook, competitive landscape, market opportunities, dynamic factors that affect the market growth, and key industry trends.
Ginger Market Seeking Growth From Emerging Markets, Research Factors

Ginger is widely used as a spice and condiment for adding flavor to food, and has been used among many cultures in traditional herbal medicine. Ginger contains chemicals that can reduce nausea and inflammation. Ginger has antibacterial, antifungal, antiviral, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant properties which help in reducing the process of aging. It is also used in menstrual cramps, arthritis, diabetes, headaches, and migraine. Ginger is used as a flavoring agent in foods and beverages industry. It is manufactured in many countries such as India, China, Indonesia, and Brazil that have moist and tropical conditions. It comes in various forms such as raw ginger, dry ginger, blanched dry ginger, ginger powder, ginger oil, ginger candy, and ginger wine.
Financial Guarantee Market Size, Share, Industry Overview and Forecast 2022-2030 | Barclays, Bank of Montreal, Citibank

Allied Market Research published a report on the "Financial Guarantee Market by Product Type (Bank Guarantees, Documentary Letter of Credit, Standby Letter of Credit (SBLC), Receivables Financing, and Others), Enterprise Size (Small Enterprises, Medium-sized Enterprises, and Large Enterprises), and End User (Exporters and Importers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". It offers a comprehensive study of the global market size & forecast, segmental analysis, region-wise outlook, competitive landscape, market opportunities, dynamic factors that affect the market growth, and key industry trends.
Automotive Software Market 2022 Actionable Strategy & Insights

The leading market players analyzed in the automotive software market report include Airbiquity Inc., Atego Systems Inc. (PTC), Microsoft Corporation, Autonet Mobile, Inc., Adobe Inc., Wind River Systems, Inc., Blackberry Limited, Goggle, Green Hills Software, and Montavista Software. These market players have adopted different strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to strengthen their stand in the industry.
Optical Switches Market 2022 Size, Share Industry Trends, Growth, Development Status, Future Plans Analysis by 2027| Key Companies Analysis- Cisco Systems, Inc., D-Link Corporation

Allied Market Research published a report on the "Optical Switches Market By Type (Electro-optic Switching, Acousto-optic Switching, Thermo-optic Switching, Liquid Crystal-based Switching, MEMS-based Switching, and Others), Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Enterprise and Large Enterprise), Application (Circuit Switching, Testing, Multiplexing, Cross-connects, and Signal Monitoring), Industry Vertical (Government & Defense, IT & Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Manufacturing, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". It offers a comprehensive study of the global market size & forecast, segmental analysis, region-wise outlook, competitive landscape, market opportunities, dynamic factors that affect the market growth, and key industry trends.
